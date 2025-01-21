Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Sanju Samson’s Father Slams Kerala Cricket Association, Alleging Bias Against His Son

Sanju Samson's exclusion from India’s ICC Champions Trophy squad and Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign has stirred significant controversy.

Sanju Samson’s Father Slams Kerala Cricket Association, Alleging Bias Against His Son

Sanju Samson’s exclusion from India’s ICC Champions Trophy squad and Kerala’s Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign has stirred significant controversy. Despite boasting impressive records in the 50-over format, Samson lost his spot to Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, leaving fans and experts puzzled. Now, his father, Viswanath Samson, has publicly criticized the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), alleging bias against his son.

The cricketer’s absence from Kerala’s preparatory camp reportedly led to his exclusion from the state team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. While Samson had informed the association about his unavailability, KCA President Jayesh George claimed the notification was merely a “one-line text,” which he found unsatisfactory.

Father Alleges Unfair Treatment

“There are individuals within KCA who seem to have something against my son. Sanju isn’t the only player who missed the camp, yet others were allowed to play. This is becoming unbearable,” said Viswanath Samson in an interview with Mathrubhumi English.

He emphasized that the family has never spoken out against the association before but felt compelled to do so now. “It’s not about the top officials like Jayesh George or Vinod S Kumar; it’s the intermediaries who create unnecessary complications. We are sportspeople, not involved in the politics of the game. All we ask is for Sanju to be treated fairly. If there are any mistakes on our part, we are open to discussion and willing to resolve them,” he added.

KCA President Jayesh George addressed the situation, reiterating the importance of players attending camps for team selection. “Sanju is currently in Kolkata, preparing for matches against England. There is nothing more to add. He will be eligible for selection in the Kerala team again if he attends the camps. Missing the camp, however, will result in exclusion,” George stated.

Despite the tension, Viswanath Samson expressed hope for reconciliation with KCA. He affirmed that Sanju is eager to resolve the matter and wants a fair opportunity to represent his state and country.

Filed under

Kerala Cricket Association Sanju Samson

