Australian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into The Semi-Final After Win Over Tommy Paul

Alexander Zverev has advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open after a thrilling four-set victory over American Tommy Paul. The German tennis star showed his dominance and composure throughout the match, securing a 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-0), 2-6, 6-1 win, reaffirming his status as a top contender for the title.

Zverev, ranked number 2 in the world, faced a tough challenge from Paul, who showcased strong resilience and agility. The first set went into a tense tiebreaker, where Zverev took control, winning 7-1. In the second set, Paul fought back, taking a 4-1 lead, but Zverev regained his composure to win another tiebreaker 7-0 and take a 2-0 lead.

Paul came back strong in the third set, winning 6-2, but Zverev regained his momentum in the fourth set, dominating the match with a 6-1 victory to seal the win. Zverev’s performance highlighted his impressive serve and overall precision, winning 24 of 30 first serve points and capitalizing on Paul’s fatigue.

With this win, Zverev now awaits the winner of the highly anticipated match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. With both players in top form, Zverev’s semi-final opponent is sure to be a tough challenge, but his dominant performance in this quarter-final has made him one of the favorites for the title in Melbourne.

