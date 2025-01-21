IPL 2025 Unsold Player Gulbadin Naib Smashes Fiery Knock In International League T20

Gulbadin Naib’s brilliant innings proved that even though he was unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, he can still be a match-winning player.

In the International League T20, Gulbadin Naib played a fantastic knock and led his team, Dubai Capitals, to victory. He scored a blistering 78 runs off 51 balls, including 5 sixes and 3 fours. Thanks to his explosive batting, Dubai Capitals chased down the target with ease.

Desert Vipers batted first and put up 139 runs, with Hales top-scoring 34 runs from 31 balls, including 2 fours and 2 sixes. However, Dubai Capitals’ bowlers dominated, with Chameera and Zahir Khan taking 3 wickets each, helping dismiss Desert Vipers before the end of the 20th over.

Gulbadin Naib’s brilliant innings proved that even though he was unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, he can still be a match-winning player.

ALSO READ: Who Is Neeraj Chopra’s Wife? Olympic Gold Medalist’s Wife Plays This Sport, Know All About Her Education And Career