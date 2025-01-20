According to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) website, Himani reached her career best national ranking of 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in 2018. She began participating in AITA events that same year.

Neeraj Chopra, India’s Olympic gold medalist and World Champion javelin thrower, has married Himani Mor, a 25-year-old tennis player. The couple announced their marriage through a post on Chopra’s social media, where he expressed his gratitude for the blessings that led them to this moment.

He wrote, “I began a new chapter of my life with my family. I am grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after.” He also shared pictures from the wedding ceremony held on Sunday.

Who is Himani Mor?

Himani Mor is a tennis player from Larsauli, Haryana, the daughter of Chand Ram. She attended Little Angels School in Sonipat and later pursued a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Physical Education from Miranda House, Delhi University.

Currently, Himani is studying in the USA, where she is working on a Master’s in Sports Management and Administration at the McCormack Isenberg School of Management in Amherst, Massachusetts. Other reports also suggest she might be studying Sports Management at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire.

In addition to her studies, Himani has gained practical experience by working as a part-time Volunteer Assistant Tennis Coach at Franklin Pierce University and as a graduate assistant at Amherst College, where she manages the women’s tennis team.

Himani’s Tennis Career

Neeraj Chopra made history by becoming the second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event. He is the only Indian athlete to secure two different Olympic medals: a Gold in Tokyo 2020 and a Silver in Paris 2024. His exceptional achievements have placed him at the forefront of Indian sports.

In November 2024, Neeraj Chopra’s long-time coach, Klaus Bartonietz, announced his retirement. The 75-year-old German coach had been pivotal in Chopra’s success, guiding him to two Olympic medals, two World Championship medals, and an Asian Games gold.