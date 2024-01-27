India and France Strengthen Defence Ties: A Pinnacle in Collaborative Endeavors

India and France have announced a landmark agreement to deepen the integration of their defence industrial sectors, marking a significant stride in their longstanding partnership. The joint statement issued following French President Emmanuel Macron’s State visit to India for the Republic Day celebrations highlighted the commitment to collaborate on co-design, co-development, and co-production initiatives.

President Macron and Prime Minister Modi, reflecting deep mutual trust, expressed their dedication to enhancing collaboration in defence industrial sectors. The objective is not only to meet the defence needs of the Indian armed forces but also to establish a reliable source of defence supplies for other friendly nations.

The leaders emphasized the importance of defence industrial collaboration, especially from the design stage, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). They noted that such collaboration not only generates quality jobs for the youth but also advances progress in scientific, technological, digital, and material sciences fields, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat for 2047.

As part of this strategic collaboration, the two nations welcomed the adoption of an ambitious Defence Industrial Roadmap. The joint statement highlighted the progress in establishing Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for LEAP engines in India by Safran. Plans were also unveiled for additional MRO facilities for Rafale engines, a comprehensive helicopter partnership with a Joint Venture for IMRH engines between HAL and Safran, and the construction of Scorpene submarines in India, including indigenisation.

Furthermore, discussions between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the French Directorate General of Armament (DGA) are underway, with intentions to conclude an Arrangement Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the near future.

The leaders praised the progress in the defence and security partnership, emphasizing its role as a principal pillar of the India-France collaboration. Ranging from intelligence and information exchange to joint exercises and equipment, the partnership covers all domains from the seabed to space.

The joint statement expressed satisfaction with the increasing complexity and interoperability of India-France joint defence exercises across air, sea, and land. Both leaders are considering a distinct joint tri-services exercise and discussed actively enhancing capacities, particularly in the maritime domain, by collaborating with other like-minded countries.

The strengthened collaboration between India and France in the defence sector not only underscores their commitment to mutual security but also represents a significant step towards fostering peace and stability in the region.