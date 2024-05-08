Lok Sabha 2024 Poll's Youngest Candidate, Shambhavi Chaudhary Exclusive With NewsX

In a recent NewsX exclusive Interview, The channel got a chance to interact with Shambhavi Chaudhary. A 25 years old, third generation politician, daughter of Ashok Chaudhary, bihar’s building construction minister. She is the youngest candidate in 2024 Lok sabha elections.

A graduate of Lady Sriram College (LSR) and Delhi School of Economics (DSE) at Delhi University, Shambhavi, a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stands out as one of the four women chosen for candidacy. She holds the distinction of being the youngest contender nationwide and will be vying for the Samastipur constituency under the banner of Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Married to Saayan Kunal, the son of the esteemed philanthropist and scholar Acharya Kishore Kunal, a former IPS officer known for his efforts in appointing Dalit priests in Bihar’s temples, Shambhavi is also the daughter of Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary, who has served in various significant roles within the Bihar cabinet.

Samastipur, a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), was previously held by Prince, the son of former Union minister Pashupati Paras, in 2019. This election cycle, the seat shifted to Chirag’s faction, with Shambhavi Choudhary emerging as the chosen candidate.

The Interview

Why do you think, you are the spotlight in the ongoing election fray?

– I think because i am the youngest candidate in Lok Sabha polls 2024. Standing from Samastipur seat, if i win then history will be created. And also because i am the youngest women candidate i find myself as an example of women and youth empowerment

How do you feel about your meet with PM Modi?

– I believe that was my fate to interact with the Prime Minister. In those 2-4 minute interaction he asked about my educational background and asked me the reason of joining politics. I asked for his blessings for the people of samastipur and for myself. I feel very honored and it’s a big thing for every Dalit woman in the country that PM has called me his daughter.

Pm gave me only 5 minutes from his time, and i managed to put my name and my constituency’s name in his mind. Now, if the people of Samastipur give me 5 years then i can surely do a lot of things.

What all are the issues in Samastipur that you feel needs to be focused on?

– I think because Bihar is a youth centric state, I would focus more on bringing job opportunities for the youth. We need to establish factories, companies. And Samastipur has enough landspace too.

Samastipur has a lot of scope for investment, Investments will then eventually lead to capital infusement which will further contribute to the area’s money flow and economic growth.

But if i am aiming to establish big factory setups then it also true that i need to provide the companies good connectivity. Samastipur is experiencing development but a very slow pace. If i come to power i would like to give my area a roadmap that boosts the process development.

