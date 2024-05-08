Sam Pitroda Resigns Amidst Controversy Over Racist Remark

Sam Pitroda has voluntarily stepped down as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. This development comes amidst the escalating controversy and as a response to the mounting criticism over Pitroda’s recent racist remarks which was met with severe criticism by the BJP party members as well as Prime Minister Modi himself. The decision has allegedly been accepted by Mallikarjun Kharge, the national president of the Congress party since the divisive comment and its criticism evidently called for accountability.

श्री सैम पित्रोदा ने अपनी मर्ज़ी से इंडियन ओवरसीज कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफ़ा देने का फ़ैसला किया है। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने उनका इस्तीफ़ा स्वीकार कर लिया है। Mr. Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 8, 2024

The latest controversy erupted after a podcast surfaced featuring Pitroda making controversial analogies about India’s regional diversity, drawing parallels between people from different parts of the country and racial stereotypes. While the Congress swiftly disassociated itself from Pitroda’s comments, critics pointed to the party’s inability to rein in individuals like Pitroda, who are perceived to enjoy close ties with the Gandhi family.

Amidst mounting pressure, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while sidestepping Pitroda’s remarks, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for capitalizing on such controversies instead of addressing pressing issues like unemployment and women’s safety.

As the BJP launched a scathing attack on Pitroda and the Congress, accusing them of attempting to divide the country along racial, religious, and caste lines, internal discontent within the Congress ranks came to the forefront. Party insiders voiced concerns over Pitroda’s recurring controversies, labeling him a “habitual offender” and calling for decisive action to address the issue.

In an official statement, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh condemned Pitroda’s remarks as unacceptable, signaling a growing rift within the party over the handling of the situation. While the Congress sought to distance itself from Pitroda’s actions, questions lingered about his continued association with the party and his role in shaping its narrative.

Pitroda’s resignation comes in the wake of a series of controversies, including his recent praise for the US system of inheritance tax and contentious remarks on national security issues, which have repeatedly landed the Congress in hot water. With the Lok Sabha elections looming large, Pitroda’s departure underscores the party’s efforts to contain the fallout and project a unified front in the face of mounting electoral pressure.

Also read: ‘People In East Look Like Chinese, South Indians Like Africans’: Sam Pitroda

Show Full Article