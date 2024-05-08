'People In East Look Like Chinese, South Indians Like Africans': Sam Pitroda

Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s recent remarks about the physical appearance of Indians from different regions have ignited a firestorm of controversy, with the BJP accusing him of racism. Pitroda’s comments, made during an interview, have drawn widespread criticism and further strained political tensions amid the ongoing election season. The row over Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax’ remark during election season has not settled, but the Indian Overseas Congress head sparked new trouble for Congress with his racist remark. This provided the BJP an opportunity to criticize the grand old party.

Pitroda’s Statement:

During an interview with The Statesman, Pitroda made a sweeping comment about the physical appearances of Indians across different regions, suggesting a similarity between the people of the East with Chinese and those in the South with Africans. He attempted to highlight India’s diversity but inadvertently stirred a hornet’s nest of criticism.

“We could hold together a country as diverse as India — where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africans. It doesn’t matter. We are all brothers and sisters,” said Pitroda during the interview.

“We could hold together a country as diverse as India, where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa” 💀💀 (VC : @TheStatesmanLtd) pic.twitter.com/aPQUyJflag — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) May 8, 2024

BJP’s Reaction

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wasted no time in condemning Pitroda’s comments, categorizing them as racist and inflammatory. Following Pitroda’s statement, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states in the Northeast — Assam and Manipur — attacked the Congress leader and demanded an apology.Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to express his dismay, asserting that India is a melting pot of diversity where individuals may vary in appearance but are bound together as one. Notable figures like actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut joined the chorus of criticism, accusing Pitroda and the Congress party of fostering a divisive agenda. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Pitroda, saying that the comparison of “diverse India” the Congress leader drew further illustrates his lack of understanding of the country and its culture. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala demanded Pitroda’s expulsion from the Congress, calling him a “serial offender.” He criticized the Congress for promoting division.

Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country – we may look different but we are all one. Hamare desh ke bare mein thoda to samajh lo! https://t.co/eXairi0n1n — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) May 8, 2024

Previous Controversies

Pitroda’s recent remarks are not his first brush with controversy. Just last month, his comments on the concept of inheritance tax ignited a political firestorm, drawing ire from various quarters. Pitroda has a history of making contentious statements, including remarks on the construction of the Ram Mandir and proposed taxation policies.

Inheritance Tax Row

Pitroda’s previous controversy stemmed from his remarks on inheritance tax, wherein he suggested that India should adopt a system similar to the United States’. He cited the American model, wherein a significant portion of an individual’s wealth is handed over to the government rather than passed down to heirs, as a potential solution for wealth redistribution in India. This statement drew sharp criticism from political opponents and further fueled the ongoing debate on taxation policies in the country.

Ram Mandir Construction Controversy

In June 2023, Pitroda stirred controversy with his remarks on the construction of the Ram Mandir. Speaking at an event in the United States, he questioned the nation’s fixation on religious matters, lamenting the lack of attention given to pressing issues such as inflation, employment, and education. Pitroda’s comments sparked outrage among religious groups and political opponents, who accused him of disregarding Hindu sentiments and heritage.

Middle Class Taxation Proposal

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Pitroda drew criticism for his proposal regarding middle-class taxation. In a television interview, he suggested that the middle class should bear a greater tax burden to ensure a minimum income guarantee for underprivileged households. His remarks were met with skepticism and backlash from middle-class taxpayers, who viewed the proposal as unfair and burdensome.

Sam Pitroda’s recent comments on the physical appearance of Indians have reignited debates on identity, diversity, and unity in the country. While Pitroda emphasizes the importance of embracing differences, his remarks have been met with sharp criticism and calls for accountability. As political tensions escalate, it remains to be seen how this controversy will impact the broader discourse on nationalism and inclusivity in India.

Who is Sam Pitroda?

Sam Pitroda, born on November 17, 1942, is a renowned Indian telecommunication engineer and entrepreneur, also known as Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda. He currently serves as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. Pitroda’s contributions to India’s telecommunications and technology sectors are widely recognized. He played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for India’s telecommunications and technology revolution during the 1980s. As an advisor to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, he led six technology missions focusing on various developmental aspects such as telecommunications, water, literacy, immunization, dairy production, and oil seeds. Pitroda’s efforts were instrumental in shaping India’s development policies, emphasizing access to technology as a driver of social change.

