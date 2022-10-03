LeT Planned Blasts In Udhampur With An Eye On Amit Shah’s Visit: Police 3 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

The recent twin explosions in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, were carried out by the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and were timed to coincide with the high-profile visit of the Union home minister to send a message that “all is not well” in the Union Territory, according to DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday.

He said that the case was solved in three days following the arrest of a “recycled” terrorist who was in possession of five additional improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including three sticky bombs that were ready for deployment.

The suspect, named by police as Mohamad Aslam Sheikh, admitted to planting IEDs in both buses at the Ramnagar bus stop on September 28 at approximately 3 p.m. on the orders of his Pakistani handler Mohammed Amin Bhat, alias Khubaib.

“Unquestionably, Pakistan and its agencies have been working to maintain the valley’s unrest rather than its peace. The Director General of Police informed reporters that things had improved and will continue to do so.

According to Singh, the security situation in the Union Territory is significant “far better now” than it was four years ago, and the soldiers there enjoy the backing of the local populace.

“Therefore, the terrorists and their handlers across the border strive to indicate that all is not fine in order to undermine the VIP visit or any such activity that sends a positive message to the people.

In parked buses, there had been two explosions, one at a gas station in Baigra close to Domail Chowk and the other at an old bus stop in Udhampur. Mukesh Singh, the assistant director general of police (ADGP) for Jammu, stated during a news conference that over the course of the inquiry, some local suspects had been collected up and subjected to prolonged interrogation to get any information surrounding the explosion.

“Mohamad Amin Bhat is responsible for these explosions. He has made Pakistan his home. He used social media applications to get in touch with the terrorist Aslam Seikh, who he then supplied with four IEDs and three sticky bombs using a drone, the official said, adding that five IEDs had been found.

