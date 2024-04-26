Om Birla: People's Trust In Modi Strengthened In Rajasthan | NewsX Exclusive

As the second phase of the massive democratic process commences, NewsX is ready to provide you with the most recent on-ground updates. Today, Rajasthan witnessed voting as people cast their votes to choose representatives for 13 seats.

Today, we explore Kota, one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan, which has historically been a stronghold for the BJP.

Joining us exclusively on NewsX today is Om Birla, an Indian lawmaker and social worker who has been serving as the 17th Lok Sabha Speaker since 2019. He has represented Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan as a Lok Sabha MP since 2014.

How big is the challenge?

Firstly we began by the obvious question and asked how big of a challenge he feels it is this time in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, to which Om Birla Lok Sabha MP replied, ” I believe that there is no challenge the whole nation wants Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister”.

Mission 25

Later in the interview, we inquired about his views on the 25 seats in Rajasthan and whether they would be able to achieve the ‘Mission 25’. In response, Om Birla expressed confidence, stating, “I am certain that we will achieve Mission 25, and we are also on track to surpass the goal of 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.”

What are people’s thoughts

In the end we asked him what are people thinking while voting and what are their views on the ground, to which he elaborated and stated, “The nation has placed its trust in Narendra Modi Ji. His implementation of various plans and schemes in infrastructure, developmental spending, and the services sector has brought about a significant change, strengthening people’s trust in him.”

As the second phase of the major democratic process progresses, our insights from ground reports provide a clearer understanding. Om Birla, contesting from Kota-Bundi, shares his views with confidence, expressing optimism about the BJP’s aim to secure all 25 seats in Rajasthan