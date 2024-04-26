Phase 2 Elections: 94-Year-Old Woman Comes To The Polling Booth To Cast Vote

In Manipur, citizens are lining up outside polling stations to participate in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Among them, an elderly woman in Ukhrul Outer district has drawn admiration and attention. At 94 years old, her determination to walk to the polling booth and cast her vote is truly remarkable.

#WATCH | A 94-year-old woman arrives to cast vote in Ukhrul Outer Manipur. Voting for 13 Assembly segments under Outer Manipur seat will be held in the second phase today. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/QrPuk8Kk4r — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

Her action highlights her deep understanding of the significance of voting and her sense of responsibility towards the nation, inspiring both first-time voters and others who might be considering abstaining from their civic duty. This poignant display of commitment serves as a powerful example of civic engagement and underscores the timeless importance of exercising one’s democratic right.