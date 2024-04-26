Mrunal Thakur Felt ‘Awkward’ During The Shoot of Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’, Here’s Why

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most popular stars in the Hindi film industry. She has found a foothold in Bollywood with her striking screen presence and bold selection of roles. In a recent interview, she opened up about working with Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’ and made an interesting revelation.

Mrunal Thakur Reveals Why She Felt ‘Intimidated’ During ‘’Jersey’ Shoot

Mrunal Thakur shared space with Shahid Kapoor, one of her favourite actors, in the 2022 release ‘Jersey’ and added a new dimension to her career. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the ‘Hi Nanna’ star said that she felt ‘awkward’ and ‘intimidated’ during the shoot as she is a die-hard ‘Shasha’ fan.

“There were days when I would forget my lines because I was so overwhelmed being on the sets with Shahid Kapoor. He’s a great co-star but for the first few days, I was also a little awkward. I tend to get intimidated when working with people, who I have really admired on screen, said Mrunal.

‘Jersey’, a remake of Nani’s Telugu film of the same name, featured Shahid as a cricketer and Mrunal as his lover-turned-wife. The film received positive reviews with fans lauding the performances and the screenplay. It, however, failed at the box office as it faced competition from Yash and Prashanth Neel’s actioner ‘KGF 2’.

On the Work Front

Mrunal, meanwhile, is gouging through a busy phase on the work front. The actress was last seen in ‘The Family Star’, which marked her first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. The film received negative reviews and failed to live up to the expectations at the ticket window. This was her third Telugu film after the Nani-led ‘Hi Nanna’ and Dulquer Salmaan’s romantic drama ‘Sita Ramam’. Mrunal will next be seen in Navjot Gulati’s ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’.