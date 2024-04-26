On the day when the country is witnessing the second phase of the world’s largest election on April 26, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who is contesting from Bengaluru South casts his vote and sent a strong message to the BJP supporters.

Spekaing to ANI Tejasvi Surya said, “Here’s a plea to all BJP supporters out there: Did you know we make up a whopping 80% of the voter base? Yet, when it comes to the big day, only 20% of us show up at the polls. On the flip side, our counterparts in the Congress camp, just 20% of them, turn out in force, making up 80% of the voting crowd.

Now, imagine the impact if all of us BJP supporters came out swinging on election day! Our collective voice would roar louder than ever before. Let’s face it, if we don’t cast our vote, the Congress’s 20% will swoop in and make their mark.

Regardless of scorching heat or pouring rain, your vote holds the key to our nation’s destiny for the next five years. So, let’s make every vote count and paint a bright future for India together. Don’t sit this one out – step up and make your voice heard at the polls!”

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya says, “I want to tell the BJP supporters and voters that we are 80%, but on the polling day we come out and vote 20%, whereas the Congress supporters are 20% and they come out and vote 80%. Each BJP voter… pic.twitter.com/QRqU4qqflR — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

Informing that Ms. Reddy, a former MLA from Jayanagar, narrowly lost the assembly elections last year by a margin of just 16 votes. The seat, which the Congress had secured five times since 1989, slipped through her grasp. In 2019, following the demise of the BJP’s six-time MP Ananth Kumar due to cancer in 2018, Tejasvi Surya was chosen by the BJP to represent the constituency. In a remarkable victory, Mr. Surya defeated Congress veteran BK Hariprasad by an impressive margin of over 3.3 lakh votes, subsequently becoming the youngest BJP MP in the Lok Sabha.

In the second phase of Lok Sabha Election, 13 states are scheduled to poll with 88 constituencies.