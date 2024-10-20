Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Cubans Brace For Hurricane Oscar Amid Ongoing Power Outages

Millions of Cubans faced another day without electricity on Sunday following a partial grid failure that struck overnight, exacerbating an ongoing crisis and raising doubts about the government’s ability to restore power effectively.

Partial Grid Collapse Confirmed

Lazaro Guerra, Cuba’s top electricity official, announced the partial grid collapse affecting western provinces, including Havana, late Saturday. Technicians are currently working to address the issue, although no timeline for power restoration has been provided.

Havana Completely Dark

The capital, home to nearly two million residents, was reported to be entirely without electricity early Sunday. Many Cubans queued for subsidized food rations while contemplating the situation outside their homes.

Power Plant Back Online

According to state-run digital news outlet CubaDebate, the Antonio Guiteras power plant, the nation’s largest, was brought back online Sunday. It is expected to aid in restoring electrical service throughout the day.

Third Failure Marks Major Setback

The recent grid failure represents a significant setback in government efforts to restore power amid an already critical situation involving severe shortages of food, medicine, and fuel.

Hurricane Oscar Adds to Concerns

As Hurricane Oscar approached northeastern Cuba, fears mounted over the potential for further complicating the government’s power restoration efforts. The storm was labeled as “extremely dangerous” by Cuba’s meteorological survey, with maximum winds reaching 100 miles per hour (161 kph).

History of Grid Failures

Cuba’s national electrical grid first experienced a shutdown on Friday after the largest power plant went offline, resulting in widespread chaos. This was followed by another collapse Saturday morning, and although authorities reported some progress later, a third failure ensued.

Protests Erupt Amid Crisis

Tensions escalated as two small protests were observed late Saturday, triggered by the power outages. Videos from the capital began circulating on social media, although their authenticity could not be verified.

Internet Connectivity Severely Affected

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported a sharp decline in internet traffic on Saturday, as extensive power outages hindered residents’ ability to charge devices and connect online.

Blame Game Continues

Cuba’s government attributes the ongoing electricity crisis to a combination of aging infrastructure, fuel shortages, and high demand. The situation is compounded by U.S. trade sanctions, which they argue hamper access to necessary fuel and spare parts. The U.S. denies any involvement in the failures.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

