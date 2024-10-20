Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced an ambitious plan to give away $1 million a day to a registered voter in Pennsylvania until the U.S. presidential election on November 5.

What Do Experts Mean By Calling Musk’s Strategy ‘Clearly Illegal’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced an ambitious plan to give away $1 million a day to a registered voter in Pennsylvania until the U.S. presidential election on November 5. The winners will be selected randomly from individuals who sign a pro-constitution petition initiated by Musk’s political action committee, AmericaPAC, aimed at supporting Donald Trump’s campaign for the White House.

Lottery-Style Giveaway to Engage Voters

The first recipient of this lottery-style giveaway was revealed at a town hall event, where a surprised attendee received the initial cheque. This initiative is intended to galvanize Trump supporters and encourage voter engagement in the critical final weeks leading up to the election.

Legal Concerns Raised

Musk’s giveaway has sparked discussions regarding its legality. Election law expert Rick Hasen stated that the offer may be “clearly illegal.” According to federal law, any attempt to pay or offer payment for voter registration or voting could result in a fine of up to $10,000 or even a five-year prison sentence. Hasen noted the potential issues with Musk’s strategy, suggesting that the petition signing requirement complicates its legality. “Who can sign the petitions? Only registered voters in swing states, which is what makes it illegal,” he explained.

Contact Information and Data Collection

Individuals who sign the petition, which supports free speech and gun rights, must provide their contact details, allowing AmericaPAC to potentially reach out to them regarding their voting intentions. Political campaigns often utilize tactics such as petition signing and surveys to build extensive voter databases, which can be used for targeted outreach and fundraising efforts.

Previous Payment Offers Draw Scrutiny

Musk previously offered $47 to anyone who could get a registered voter from a swing state to sign the petition. While this raised concerns among campaign finance experts, it may fall within a legal loophole since no one was directly compensated for voting. However, the introduction of monetary incentives into the process raises questions about the integrity of voter outreach efforts.

Reactions from Political Leaders

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has expressed his concerns regarding Musk’s strategy, labeling it “deeply concerning.” He suggested that law enforcement should investigate the payments being offered. Musk, who has emerged as a significant supporter of Trump, launched AmericaPAC in July and has donated $75 million to the group, making it a pivotal player in Trump’s election strategy.

Musk’s Goals and Vision

Musk aims to have “over a million, maybe two million, voters in the battleground states” sign the petition to demonstrate support for the First and Second Amendments. He believes this movement will send a vital message to elected officials.

Musk, recognized as the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $248 billion, is heavily invested in the upcoming presidential race, particularly in key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

