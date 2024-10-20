In a devastating turn of events, Russia has reported the loss of 1,340 soldiers in just one day of fighting in Ukraine, reflecting the escalating intensity of the ongoing conflict.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian military forces have reportedly sustained significant losses. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the death of over 1,300 soldiers, in addition to the destruction of 57 unmanned aerial vehicles and 41 pieces of automotive equipment at the front.

These casualties are the result of the ongoing escalation that has persisted since the invasion began on February 24, 2022.

Russian Casualties On The Rise

As of October 20, 2024, total Russian combat losses since the onset of the conflict are staggering. The estimates highlight approximately 678,520 personnel lost, which includes an increase of 1,340 troops in just one day.

In terms of military hardware, the losses include 9,047 tanks, 18,111 troop-carrying armored fighting vehicles (AFVs), and 19,565 artillery systems. The losses further extend to 1,232 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), 978 anti-aircraft systems, 369 aircraft, and 329 helicopters.

The operational and tactical level of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has also seen a significant toll, with 17,287 units destroyed, alongside 2,624 cruise missiles and 28 warships/boats.

The statistics are a grim reminder of the extensive costs incurred by Russia in this ongoing conflict, with 26,987 vehicles and fuel tanks lost and 3,476 pieces of special equipment rendered inoperable.

Current Frontline Dynamics

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that while Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully pushed back Russian troops near Kupiansk, there have been some Russian advances in the Kursk and Donetsk regions.

The relentless drone attacks from Russia have escalated, with overnight strikes utilizing Shahed-type UAVs that triggered air raid alerts across several Ukrainian regions. In Kyiv, air defense units managed to intercept and destroy around ten enemy drones, mitigating potential damage.

Moreover, Kharkiv suffered an attack from a hybrid Grom-E1 missile bomb, resulting in damage to residential properties and vehicles in one district. These developments signal the ongoing volatility and risk faced by civilians as military operations continue unabated.

G7 Pledges Support Amid Drone Strikes

In a notable development, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone attacks targeting Moscow and other areas in western Russia. While officials reported no significant damage, four firefighters in Dzerzhinsk, located in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, were injured by shrapnel from a drone strike. Regional governor Gleb Nikitin confirmed on Telegram that the firefighters received the necessary medical attention.

Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, stated that the city’s air defense units successfully destroyed at least one drone en route to the capital. In the broader geopolitical landscape, defense ministers from the G7 nations met in Naples and reiterated their “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

They emphasized their commitment to providing both short-term and long-term military assistance in the ongoing conflict with Russia, as well as supporting Ukraine’s aspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration, including potential NATO membership.

