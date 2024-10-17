Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Ukraine’s President Zelensky Set To Attend NATO Defence Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to attend a NATO defence ministers' meeting.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Set To Attend NATO Defence Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to attend a NATO defence ministers’ meeting on Thursday, as confirmed by NATO’s updated agenda released late on Wednesday. This engagement comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, with Zelenskyy advocating for immediate assistance from allies to strengthen Kyiv’s position in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

On the same day, Zelenskyy unveiled his ambitious “victory plan,” urging NATO member countries to take urgent measures to support Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of decisive action in the quest to end the war by next year, highlighting the precarious situation Ukraine faces.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his awareness of the specifics of Zelenskyy’s plan. He indicated that discussions are ongoing among NATO member states regarding the next steps. “We are very much debating the victory plan with the alliance’s member countries and utilizing every opportunity to advance it step by step,” Rutte stated.

The NATO meeting will provide a platform for Zelenskyy to outline his vision for Ukraine’s future and seek further commitments from allies. As the situation remains tense, the outcome of these discussions could have significant implications for both Ukraine and the broader NATO alliance.

Zelenskyy’s participation in the NATO meeting underscores Ukraine’s ongoing need for military and financial support from its allies, as well as the commitment of NATO members to collective defense and regional stability.

NATO Defence Ministers Ukraine Victory Plan Ukraine-Russia conflict Zelenskyy NATO Meet
