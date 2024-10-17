Canada-India Diplomatic Row: Is There Any Chinese Interference In Canadian Politics?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s political fortunes, according to reports, are waning, with growing calls from within his own Liberal Party for his removal as leader. On Wednesday, Justin Trudeau testified before a panel investigating foreign interference in 2019 and 2021 Canada elections, both of which he won.

For analysts, this backdrop makes the timing of the Trudeau administration’s escalating conflict with India seem particularly curious. The Canadian government has taken an unprecedented step by naming Indian diplomats, including the Indian High Commissioner, as “persons of interest” in the investigation into the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The preliminary report on foreign interference, released in May 2024, identified several countries—including China, Russia, Iran, India, and Pakistan—that attempted to influence the outcomes of the 2019 and 2021 elections. However, the report emphasized that China stood out as the principal foreign actor involved in such interference.

Despite these findings, the report concluded that foreign interference did not affect the election results, though a final report is expected later this year.

Trudeau’s Resistance to the Inquiry

Trudeau initially resisted establishing the Foreign Interference Commission. However, growing evidence of interference and a series of leaks from Canadian intelligence agencies forced his hand, according to reports. The inquiry has revealed that Trudeau and his top officials often downplayed intelligence reports and warnings from diaspora communities about attempts to meddle in Canada’s internal affairs.

Trudeau and his party have worked to build support among both Indian and Chinese immigrant communities, and non-citizens in Canada have been allowed to vote in party elections, which influence national politics. This lack of oversight in party elections has allegedly been exploited by China to promote its preferred candidates while sidelining those it views as adversarial.

The inquiry has also pointed to instances of foreign influence, such as the 2019 election of Chinese-Canadian MP Han Dong, a Liberal Party member, who was reportedly backed by Chinese interests.

China as the prime suspect to interfere in Canada elections

In April, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) informed the Foreign Interference Commission that China had “clandestinely and deceptively” interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 elections. While China is identified as the primary foreign threat, the commission noted that “proxy agents” operating from India were also involved, particularly in a few electoral districts.

A report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians in March detailed why China was considered the greatest foreign interference threat to Canada, highlighting its persistent efforts to influence Canadian democratic processes between 2018 and 2023. Despite these findings, reports suggest that Trudeau and his officials were slow to take action in response to the Chinese threat.

While China remains the most significant and ongoing threat, Canada has shifted its focus to India in recent months. On October 14, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme accused Indian officials of “interfering in democratic processes,” amidst the diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

As Trudeau testifies before the Foreign Interference Commission with China being the dominant foreign influence, questions are being raised about whether the renewed focus on India over Nijjar’s killing is a diversionary tactic or an attempt to scapegoat India in order to protect Canada’s relationship with China.

Commission report by Canada

The commission’s report revealed that China “secretly used” Ottawa officials to assist their “preferred” candidate in the 2019 election. Beijing achieved this by recruiting Canada-based officials as “proxy agents,” who blocked political candidates deemed “anti-China” from participating in local election events, the report stated.

It also indicated that intelligence suggests at least two transfers of $250,000 from Chinese officials in Canada, potentially for purposes related to foreign interference, according to the BBC. During the inquiry, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) accused China of “secretly and deceitfully” interfering in both the 2019 and 2021 elections.

The report cited CSIS, which claimed that the Indian government used a proxy agent to focus its efforts on a few electoral districts, supporting pro-India candidates, as reported by the BBC.

According to the report presented in May, “Indian officials, including Canada-based proxies, engage in various activities aimed at influencing Canadian communities and politicians.”

The use of proxies—who liaise with Indian intelligence and act under its direction—makes it difficult to establish a direct connection between the Indian government and these activities, the report explained.

“The focus is largely on Canada-based supporters of an independent Sikh homeland (Khalistan).”

India views certain members of these communities as fostering anti-India sentiment, which it sees as a threat to its national stability and security. The report notes that India does not distinguish between legal, pro-Khalistani political advocacy and the smaller group of violent Khalistani extremists based in Canada. India considers anyone aligned with the separatist cause a seditious threat. Indian foreign interference often targets members of Indo-Canadian communities, but it also extends to prominent non-Indo-Canadians, the report stated.

Justin Trudeau testimony

On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that his government had provided India with “intelligence, not proof” regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Trudeau, testifying before the country’s foreign interference inquiry, explained that Canadian agencies had made efforts to cooperate with India behind the scenes before he went public with the allegations surrounding Nijjar’s death. He accused India of refusing to collaborate with the investigation and intensifying attacks on his government, which he argued demonstrated that “India had violated Canada’s sovereignty.”

Trudeau’s appearance before the committee followed Ottawa’s recent accusation that Indian diplomats had been involved in gathering intelligence and collaborating with criminal gangs to target pro-Khalistan activists in Canada. He reiterated his assertion that there was “credible evidence” linking Indian agents to Nijjar’s murder.

Additionally, Trudeau named gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who had previously been identified by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) as a suspect in the murder. The Prime Minister alleged that Indian diplomats were gathering information on Canadians and sharing it with the Bishnoi gang.

