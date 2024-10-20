G7 Defence Ministers Pledge “Unwavering Support” For Ukraine Amid Ongoing War

G7 defense ministers on Saturday convened amid several ongoing military conflicts, voicing their concerns over the escalating situation in Lebanon while committing to providing strong support for Ukraine.

Italy, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7, hosted this inaugural ministerial meeting focused on defense in Naples, a city with a NATO base. The primary topic of discussion was Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, which has now entered its third year.

Concluding statement

In their concluding statement, the G7 defense ministers emphasized their commitment to continue assisting Ukraine, including both short-term and long-term military support.

The ministers, representing Italy, France, Germany, Britain, Japan, Canada, and the United States, also expressed apprehension about the potential for further escalation in the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon, where the UN has attributed strikes on peacekeepers to Israel.

Their final statement reflected their worries about recent developments in Lebanon and the associated risks, stating their concern regarding all threats to the security of UNIFIL.

Additionally, they urged Iran to cease its support for Hamas and Hezbollah. According to the IRNA news agency, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with a Hamas representative in Istanbul on Saturday.

G7 support for UNIFIL

At the outset of the one-day meeting, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto remarked on the deteriorating security situation exacerbated by various ongoing conflicts, highlighting instability in sub-Saharan Africa and rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

The summit took place shortly after Israel reported the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was linked to the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel that initiated the intense conflict in Gaza. Both NATO chief Mark Rutte and the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, attended the meeting and reiterated US President Joe Biden’s sentiment that Sinwar’s death might create an opportunity to end hostilities. Borrell indicated that this development opens a new perspective, suggesting the need to pursue a ceasefire, release remaining hostages, and seek a political solution.

The morning discussions included talks about recent strikes on UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon, where Israel is also engaged in conflict with Hezbollah, a Hamas ally. Borrell proposed that the UN Security Council should enhance the peacekeepers’ mandate, allowing them greater capacity to respond amid continuous attacks, which they attribute to Israeli forces.

He pointed out that the peacekeepers have a limited role and cannot operate independently. Earlier on Saturday, Borrell mentioned on social media the necessity for a stronger mandate for UNIFIL.

In a separate statement, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the recent attacks on UNIFIL as “unacceptable.” Italy contributes around 1,000 troops to the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, which comprises soldiers from over 50 nations.

G7 reiterates support for Ukraine

As the G7 reiterated its commitment to supporting Ukraine, the country is facing its third winter of war. It is experiencing significant losses on the battlefield in the east and risks a reduction in US military support if Donald Trump wins the presidency next month.

During a visit to Berlin on Friday, President Biden urged NATO allies not to waver in their support for Ukraine, emphasizing that supporters of Kyiv must remain steadfast.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, under increasing pressure from Western allies to develop a successful strategy against Russia, recently proposed what he termed a “victory plan” to the European Union and NATO. This plan primarily calls for immediate NATO membership, which alliance members consider impractical. It also requests permission to target military installations in Russia with long-range weapons, alongside an unspecified “non-nuclear strategic deterrence package” for Ukraine.

Ukraine is also concerned about reports from South Korean intelligence indicating that North Korea is sending significant troop numbers to assist Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine. However, NATO has not confirmed this information yet, according to Rutte.

Meanwhile, outside the meeting venue in Naples, demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and wore the keffiyeh, a traditional scarf symbolizing the Palestinian struggle against Israel, with some protesters clashing with police.

