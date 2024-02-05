Elon Musk Launches New Satellites for Starlink

Elon Musk has made an announcement wherein he said that Starlink’s Direct–to–Prophone satellites have been launched.

Talking about the benefits of this launch, Elon Musk stated that ‘This will allow for mobile connectivity anywhere on earth. He said that this supports only 7 MB per beam and the beams are huge.

He stated that while this is a great solution for locations that have no cellular connectivity, it cannot compete with existing terrestrial cellular networks. He further reinstated how primary usage will be limited to further global connectivity and help to eliminate any existing dead zones.

Internet access and cell phone services are further expected to be dependable and comparatively quicker.