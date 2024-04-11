How Did OJ Simpson Die? Former NFL Star Was Aquitted In 'Trial Of The Century' Case After Getting Accused Of Murdering Wife

O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star and broadcaster whose athletic achievements and fame were overshadowed by his 1995 acquittal in the brutal killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, has passed away from cancer, his family announced Thursday on X. He was 76.

In a statement posted on Simpson’s verified X account Thursday morning, the “Simpson Family” wrote: “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Before 1994, Simpson enjoyed widespread public affection, renowned for his career as a professional athlete, actor, and as a highly sought-after spokesperson for numerous US companies. However, that year marked a significant turning point when he was arrested as a suspect in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. The subsequent trial captivated the entire nation.

The trial became one of the most infamous cases in 20th Century America. Prosecutors contended that Simpson committed the murders in a fit of jealousy. Evidence presented during the trial included blood, hair, and fiber tests that linked Simpson to the crimes. On the other hand, the defense argued that Simpson had been framed by racially motivated police officers.

One of the trial’s most memorable moments occurred when prosecutors asked Simpson to try on a pair of blood-stained gloves discovered at the murder scene. Simpson struggled to put on the gloves, leading to a pivotal moment in the trial. Simpson’s attorney, Johnnie Cochrane, famously told the jury in his closing arguments: “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”

Ultimately, the jury sided with Simpson, who vehemently declared his innocence, stating he was “absolutely 100% not guilty.” The acquittal sparked significant controversy. Simpson began his football career in college before joining the Buffalo Bills NFL team in 1969, where he played until 1977. He later played for the San Francisco 49ers.