Joe Biden Identifies Trump as Primary Threat to US Democracy

President Joe Biden has singled out his Republican rival, Donald Trump, as the main threat to US democracy in an interview aired on the main US Spanish-language TV network. Speaking from the Oval Office to Univision, Biden underscored Trump’s role in supporting the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn the election results.

Biden highlighted Trump’s continued praise for the individuals involved in the Capitol riot, labelling them as “patriots” and promising pardons if elected in November. He condemned Trump’s inaction during the attack, noting reports that Trump watched the events unfold on live television without intervening.

The President expressed concern over Trump’s rhetoric, citing phrases suggesting a disregard for the Constitution and aspirations of becoming a dictator. Biden emphasized the unprecedented nature of Trump’s behaviour, stressing the urgency of addressing such attitudes towards democracy.

Despite initial backlash from Republicans following the Capitol attack, Trump has regained significant influence within the party and remains a formidable contender for the presidency, according to polls.

The Univision interview provided a rare opportunity for Biden to engage directly with Hispanic voters, a crucial demographic in the upcoming election. Univision, being the leading Hispanic media company in the country, underscores its significance as a platform for reaching this electorate.