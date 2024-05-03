Joe Biden States 'Xenophobia' As the Reason Behind India And China Economic Troubles.

Boasting the U.S. Economy growth, Joe Biden lauds the American policy of bolstering the Immigrants entry in the country. And in continuation he adds that xenophobia from India, China, Russia and Japan has stalled their economic growth, reported by Reuters.

“Why is China stalling so badly economically, why is Japan having trouble, why is Russia, why is India, because they are xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants. Immigrants are what makes us strong,” Biden remarked.

Biden gave this statement while giving speech at a Washington fundraising event for his 2024 election campaign. That fund raising event was attended by majority of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiian and pacific islander and Biden said amongst them “One of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,”.

Biden who is running against his republican opposition Donald Trump has often criticized his rival for anti-immigrant rhetoric. Whereas, Donald Trump in his manifesto has promised to curb illegal immigration and restrict legal migration. During his campaigning, he has blamed the immigrants for the rise of violence in the country.

However, A poll from the AP-NORC center for public affairs research found that over half of US adults think that “Biden’s presidency has hurt the country on cost of living and immigration”.