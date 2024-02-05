Michelle Obama wins Second Grammy Award

Michelle Obama has secured her second Grammy Award for the work that she did in “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times”. Winning this award puts her at par with her husband and former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama.

Her book “The Light we Carry” is a collection of the first lady’s experiences as a political figure, a mother, a wife and a woman of the world.

Michelle Obama has beat US Senator Bernie Sanders who had been nominated for his audiobook, “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism’

The former first lady had previously won the award for an award in the same category for her memoir ‘Becoming’.

Her husband Barack Obama had won the Grammy for best spoken word album with ‘Dreams from my Father’ and ‘Audacity of Hope: Thoughts of Reclaiming the American Dream’.