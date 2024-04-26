Nigerian Prison Damaged, Over 100 Inmates Escaped

Following heavy rains on Wednesday night that caused damage to the facility in Suleja near the Nigerian capital, approximately 118 inmates escaped from prison, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the prison service.

The spokesperson, Adamu Duza, stated in a Thursday statement that the prolonged downpour had caused destruction to parts of the medium-security prison, including the perimeter wall and surrounding structures.

Efforts by law enforcement agents are underway to track down the escaped inmates, with 10 individuals already recaptured with the assistance of other security agencies.

Also Read: Phase 2 Elections: Sudha Murthy, Rahul Dravid, Prakash Raj Casta Vote In Bengaluru, Hotels Offer FREE Food

“We are in hot pursuit to apprehend the remaining fugitives,” Duza assured the public, emphasizing that authorities are actively managing the situation.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency.

While Duza did not provide specific details regarding the identities or affiliations of the escaped prisoners, it’s worth noting that Suleja prison has housed members of the Boko Haram Islamist insurgent group in the past.

Prison breaks pose a significant security challenge in Nigeria, exacerbated by issues such as overcrowding, underfunding, and inadequate security measures.

Duza acknowledged the antiquated infrastructure of many prison facilities, emphasizing ongoing efforts by the prison service to modernize its operations. This includes the construction of new facilities with increased capacity and the refurbishment of existing ones.