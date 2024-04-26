Phase 2 Elections: Sudha Murthy, Rahul Dravid, Prakash Raj Casta Vote In Bengaluru, Hotels Offer FREE Food

April 26th, India is polling on the second phase of general elections 2024. About 13 states and UT are set to poll.

Amid this, Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy heads out to cast her vote in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. Speaking with ANI she said, “I want to tell everyone- don’t sit at home, come out and vote, choose your leader. I always feel that urban people vote less as compared to those in rural areas. I request youngsters to come out and vote.”

Informing, Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

During the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru, both Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid and actor Prakash Raj exercised their voting rights. Following his ballot, Prakash Raj underscored the crucial role of voting, expressing, “My vote symbolizes my authority to choose my representative, who will articulate my concerns in Parliament.” He emphasized the importance of selecting candidates based on their manifestos and the promise of constructive transformation, urging a shift away from divisive political strategies.

Meanwhile, Sowmya Reddy, the Congress candidate contesting from Bengaluru South, passionately appealed to voters to fulfill their civic duty by casting their votes. She emphasized that voting is not just a right but also a fundamental duty, underscoring the immense responsibility voters have in selecting candidates and parties that uphold the Constitution and work towards a stable, people-centric government.

With Karnataka gearing up for voting in 14 seats on Friday, numerous restaurants, businesses, and transport services in Bengaluru are introducing innovative incentives to encourage voter participation. These incentives, spanning from complimentary coffee and dosa to discounted airfares, aim to motivate urban voters, especially in Bengaluru, where turnout historically tends to be lower.