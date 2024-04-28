Tornado Strikes Southern China, Leaving Five Dead And 33 Injured

Five individuals have perished, and 33 others sustained injuries following a tornado that struck Guangzhou, a city in southern China, as per Media report, citing Chinese state media.

Guangzhou, home to 19 million residents in southern China, has experienced tornadoes with a level-three intensity, two levels below the highest classification of five.

Authorities have reported damage to 141 factory buildings, although no residential structures collapsed, according to the news agency.

A weather station located in Liangtian Village, Baiyun District, approximately 1.7 miles from the tornado’s impact site, recorded a maximum wind gust of 20.6 meters per second, as reported by Media, citing Xinhua.

As of 10 p.m. local time, search and rescue efforts have concluded.

The tornado was succeeded by several days of heavy rainfall across southern China, resulting in deadly floods and posing a threat to the livelihoods of tens of millions of people. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to evacuate individuals trapped by rising floodwaters.

Guangdong province, a major economic hub with a population of 127 million, has witnessed widespread flooding, leading to the relocation of over 110,000 individuals, according to state media, citing local authorities.

Earlier this week, state media reported that floods in Guangdong had claimed the lives of at least four individuals.

Since April 16, the Pearl River Delta, China’s manufacturing center and one of its most densely populated regions, has experienced sustained torrential rains. Four weather stations in Guangdong recorded record rainfall for April.

The Pearl River basin typically faces annual flooding from April to September. However, in recent years, the region has experienced more severe rainstorms and floods, raising concerns among scientists about the impact of the climate crisis on extreme weather events, which are becoming more frequent and deadly.

Although tornadoes are less common in China compared to the United States, they do occur. A peer-reviewed scientific study from 2015 revealed that China averages fewer than 100 tornadoes annually, with at least 1,772 fatalities attributed to tornadoes in the country over the past 50 years since 1961.

Furthermore, the China Meteorological Administration has issued warnings regarding continued heavy rain and strong storms until the end of the month, as reported by the media.