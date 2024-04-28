ECI Mandates Re-election At Six Outer Manipur Polling Stations On April 30

The Election Commission of India has declared the elections conducted at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency as null and void, subsequently announcing fresh elections in these stations on April 30.

In an official statement, the Election Commission stated, “Under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the poll conducted on April 26, 2024, at the six specified polling stations in the 2-Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency is deemed invalid.

Therefore, April 30, 2024, has been appointed as the date for conducting a fresh poll at these polling stations, with voting hours scheduled from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.”

Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha has urged the voters of these affected polling stations to participate actively in the fresh elections.

The conclusion of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Manipur saw 13 Assembly segments in the State’s Outer Manipur constituency casting their votes in the second phase of polling on Friday.

Previously, re-polling took place in 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur constituency on April 22, following multiple incidents of violence reported during the initial phase of polling on April 19.

The upcoming round of polling is scheduled for May 7, with the counting of votes and announcement of results set for June 4.