'They (BJP) Are Saying That They Need 400 seats, Someone Asked why….' : Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that a coalition government known as the INDIA bloc will be established at the Centre, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) being a part of it. Kejriwal made these remarks during a roadshow in the Krishna Nagar area alongside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in support of AAP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

Kejriwal stated, “On June 4, the INDIA bloc government will be formed and AAP will also have representation at the Centre. The long pending demand of Delhiites will be fulfilled and we will give statehood to Delhi and make our own LG. God has given me 21 days. I will work 24 hours, travel across the country to end this dictatorship.”

He further alleged that the BJP is seeking 400 seats in order to amend the constitution and impose a dictatorship. “They (BJP) are saying that they need 400 seats. Someone asked why you need 400 seats they said that they had to do some big work later. It came to be known that they want to change the Constitution and end reservation. We will die but not allow them to end democracy and impose dictatorship,” Kejriwal asserted.

Highlighting AAP’s achievements in Delhi, Kejriwal mentioned the development initiatives undertaken by his government, such as constructing schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics, and providing free electricity. He contrasted this with the BJP’s lack of substantial accomplishments over the past decade.

The AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court until June 1 in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged excise policy scam.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal also conducted a roadshow in Mehrauli. He had previously spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy case on March 21, just days after the announcement of the general election schedule.

While the bail remains in effect until June 1, Kejriwal must surrender to authorities on June 2. During this period, he is allowed to participate in election campaigning but cannot perform his duties as Chief Minister.

Delhi is scheduled to vote on all 7 Parliamentary seats on May 25.

