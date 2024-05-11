President Biden Discusses Trump, During Dinner Hosted By Indian-American Billionaire

President Joe Biden attended an election fundraiser at the Silicon Valley residence of prominent Indian-American billionaire and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla. The event, which marked the first fundraiser hosted by an Indian-American during the 2024 election cycle, raised more than $1.5 million for the Democratic Party’s campaign.

The fundraiser, held on Friday, saw tickets ranging from $6,600 to $100,000, with attendees including many Indian-Americans from the Silicon Valley area. Approximately 50 people were seated, with around 30 standing, contributing to the success of the event.

During his remarks, President Biden focused primarily on immigration and women’s rights, addressing the audience for about 15 minutes. He also made references to former President Donald Trump, injecting humor into his speech. Notably, Biden emphasized the importance of immigrants to the United States, highlighting their significant contributions to the country’s economy and culture.

President Biden’s affinity for dogs was also evident during the event, as he humorously remarked about preferring dogs to people. He expressed gratitude to Vinod and Neeru Khosla for hosting the fundraiser, acknowledging their family’s deep involvement in various endeavors.

The presidential convoy encountered both Israeli and pro-Palestinian groups on its way to the Khosla residence. Despite the differing viewpoints, President Biden received messages of support from individuals holding signs expressing gratitude.

Throughout the event, President Biden engaged with attendees, making light-hearted jokes about his Republican Party rival, Donald Trump. He referenced Trump’s past statements and actions, injecting humor into his remarks while maintaining a focus on the issues at hand.

Ajay Bhutoria, a member of the National Finance Committee of the Democratic National Committee, highlighted the significance of Indian-American voters in key battleground states. He emphasized their potential impact on the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, signaling support for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vinod Khosla, known for his contributions to technology startups and advocacy for clean energy, has been actively involved in political advocacy, particularly on issues related to technology, energy, and the environment. His support for Democratic campaigns and organizations underscores his commitment to advancing progressive causes.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, President Biden prepares for a potential rematch with former President Trump. The fundraiser hosted by Vinod Khosla serves as a testament to the support garnered by the Democratic Party, with contributions from Indian-American voters playing a crucial role in shaping the political landscape.

