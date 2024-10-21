Trump’s McDonald’s Drive-Thru Stunt Draws Criticism from Harris Campaign

The Harris campaign did not let Trump’s fast-food publicity stunt go unchallenged, as Minnesota Governor criticized it on social media.

Former President Donald Trump made a brief yet memorable appearance at a McDonald’s in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, where he served French fries to drive-thru customers. The event quickly turned political as Trump seized the opportunity to take a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris, criticizing her work history while donning a McDonald’s apron over his dress shirt and tie.

The McDonald’s Shift

During his 15-minute stint at the fast-food establishment, Trump engaged with employees, receiving instructions on operating the fry cooker and managing the drive-thru. Once comfortable, he began distributing orders to customers, all of whom were reportedly his supporters. Through the drive-thru window, Trump remarked, “I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala. She never worked here,” referencing his ongoing criticisms of Harris’s claims about her early job at McDonald’s. Harris has consistently denied these allegations, which Trump has repeatedly reiterated without evidence.

“I wouldn’t mind this job,” Trump added, humorously suggesting he might return for another shift. His appearance was marked by casual banter, as he answered reporters’ questions, quipping, “Strange place to do a news conference,” when asked about the unusual setting. When pressed on how much he was being paid for the day’s work, Trump responded jokingly, “Not enough. I want more. I want more money.”

Kamala Harris’s Campaign Response

The Harris campaign did not let Trump’s fast-food publicity stunt go unchallenged. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who serves as Harris’s running mate, criticized Trump’s actions on social media. He pointed out Trump’s history of labor practices, stating, “This guy spent decades stiffing workers pay, cut overtime benefits for millions of people, and opposed any effort to raise the minimum wage.” Walz emphasized Harris’s genuine connection to the working class, stating, “You know who has actually worked at McDonald’s, joined workers on picket lines, and fights for working people? @KamalaHarris.”

Courting the Labor Vote in a Critical Election

With just 16 days remaining until the November 5 election, both campaigns are making strategic efforts to win over labor voters. Harris has secured endorsements from various unions, including the United Auto Workers, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations. Both candidates have also made pledges to eliminate taxes on tips, aiming to appeal to working-class voters.

Trump’s McDonald’s appearance was part of a broader campaign effort across Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the upcoming election. In addition to Trump’s visit, his significant supporter, Elon Musk, held a rally in Allegheny County, emphasizing the importance of Pennsylvania in their electoral strategy. Following his McDonald’s shift, Trump was slated to hold a rally in Lancaster and attend a Pittsburgh Steelers football game against the New York Jets later that evening.