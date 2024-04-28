Moscow launched a “massive” missile strike at Ukraine overnight, damaging four power plants in the latest barrage targeting the country’s energy supply, officials in Kyiv said on Saturday.

This attack represents a continuation of Russia’s strategy of targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with previous strikes having already caused significant disruption to production and triggered blackouts and energy rationing across the country.

In response, Ukraine reportedly fired more than 60 drones at southern Russia overnight, one of its largest-ever overnight drone attacks. Kyiv claimed to have hit two oil refineries and a military air base.

According to the Ukrainian army, Russian armed forces staged another significant missile attack on Ukraine, causing damage to energy infrastructure in several regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv.

The Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, located in Ukraine’s west and bordering the EU, are hundreds of kilometres away from the frontlines.

Ukraine’s air force reported that Moscow fired 34 missiles, of which 21 were intercepted.

The DTEK power operator confirmed severe damage to equipment at four of its thermal power plants due to the strikes. Consequently, state electricity operator Ukrenergo took preventive measures by disconnecting its main overhead power line in the west of the country.

Ukrenergo urged energy users to limit their power usage, asking industries to maximize electricity imports and utilize alternative power sources.

In response to the attacks, the head of the Lviv region called on residents to conserve energy by refraining from using certain appliances during specific hours.

Separately, shelling in the northeastern Kharkiv region resulted in one fatality, while one person was killed and eight others wounded in the southern Kherson region.

The overnight missile strikes also injured individuals in Kryvyi Rih and the Kharkiv region.

In a retaliatory move, Ukraine launched its massive drone attack on Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, targeting two oil refineries and a military airfield.

Russian officials reported the destruction of 66 Ukrainian drones over the Krasnodar region and two over the Crimean peninsula. This attack resulted in a fire at an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, prompting the suspension of operations.

The ongoing conflict underscores the vulnerability of critical infrastructure and the escalating nature of the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia.