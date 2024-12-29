Replay 2024 : How Elections Played Out Across The World This Year

The year 2024 witnessed an unprecedented number of elections across the globe, shaping the political landscape of numerous countries.

The year 2024 witnessed an unprecedented number of elections across the globe, shaping the political landscape of numerous countries. From historic victories to electoral controversies, the outcomes of these elections have had far-reaching consequences not only for the countries involved but for the international community as well. Let’s take a closer look at how key elections around the world unfolded and the impact they had.

Bangladesh: A Tumultuous Election Amid Violence

Bangladesh saw Sheikh Hasina win a fourth consecutive term in the general elections, but her tenure was marked by violence and unrest. Student-led protests escalated into deadly clashes, with approximately 1,500 lives lost. The instability forced Hasina to flee to India, leading to a power struggle that has had a profound impact on the political future of the country.

France: Marine Le Pen’s Surprising Setback

In France, the 2024 parliamentary elections were anticipated to bring Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party to power. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Le Pen’s party faltered in the second round of voting, securing only third place. This unexpected result marked a significant shift in the French political scene, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the country’s electoral process.

Mexico: A Historic Win for Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexico made history in 2024 as Claudia Sheinbaum was elected the country’s first female president, garnering the highest vote percentage in the nation’s democratic history. Her win marked a new era for Mexican politics, as she promised to address pressing issues such as corruption, inequality, and social justice.

Iran: A New Era Under Reformist Leadership

Iran’s 2024 presidential election followed the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. The resulting election saw Masoud Pezeshkian, a moderate reformist, win the presidency. This victory, hailed as a breakthrough after two decades of conservative rule, signaled a shift towards moderation and reform in Iran’s political landscape.

Romania: A Controversial Election Result

In Romania, the first round of the presidential election was annulled by the country’s top court after allegations of Russian interference. Despite the annulment, the election sparked widespread debates about the integrity of the electoral process, with declassified intelligence documents pointing to attempts by Russia to influence the outcome through social media platforms.

India: A Record-Breaking Election Marathon

India held one of the longest and most massive elections in its history in 2024, spanning over six weeks and seven phases. A record 642 million people participated, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coalition secured a parliamentary majority. The scale of this election was staggering, with its outcomes not only shaping the future of India but also setting the tone for the country’s influence on global geopolitics.

United Kingdom: A Shift Away from the Conservative Party

The UK saw a major shift in political power in 2024, as voters decisively turned their backs on the Conservative Party after 14 years of rule. The election results marked the end of an era and signaled a potential new direction for the country. Independent candidates, such as Niko Omilana, made their mark, challenging traditional political structures.

Russia and Syria: Controversial Elections

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin secured another term in office amid allegations of electoral suppression and manipulation of opposition voices. Similarly, in Syria, President Bashar al-Assad’s party claimed victory in an election held just months before rebel forces managed to overthrow his regime. Both of these elections raised serious questions about the integrity of the democratic process in authoritarian regimes.

United States: A Surprising Victory for Donald Trump

The 2024 U.S. presidential election seemed poised for a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Vice President Kamala Harris found herself on the Democratic ticket, and Trump clinched a decisive victory. This marked the second time in U.S. history that a president secured non-consecutive terms, signaling a dramatic shift in American politics.

The Global State of Democracy

The 2024 elections revealed a troubling trend in global democracy. According to the Global State of Democracy Report, one in three voters lived in countries where the quality of elections had worsened compared to five years ago. Dr. Seema Shah, head of International IDEA’s Democracy Assessment Unit, highlighted that while voter turnout has been declining, there has been an uptick in protests and riots surrounding elections. Despite these challenges, she emphasized that people around the world still care deeply about democracy and are willing to stand up for it.

The elections of 2024 have reshaped political landscapes across the world, with outcomes ranging from historic firsts to controversial results. As democracy faces numerous challenges globally, the world is watching closely to see how these elections will influence the political future of various nations. While there are concerns about the state of democracy, the commitment of people worldwide to uphold democratic ideals offers hope for the future.

Read More : Replay 2024 : 8 Countries That Produced Most Defence Equipments in 2024