Begusarai, Cheria-Bariarpur, Bakhri Election Result 2025 LIVE: Key Contests, Candidates And 2020 Comparison

Begusarai, Cheria-Bariarpur, Bakhri Election Result 2025 LIVE: As Bihar heads into the 2025 Assembly elections, Begusarai district comprising the Begusarai, Cheria-Bariarpur, and Bakhri constituencies is witnessing intense political contests among the BJP, Congress, RJD, JD(U), and CPI. Known as the “industrial capital of Bihar,” Begusarai remains a crucial battleground where caste equations, industrial growth, and ideological loyalties intersect.

Begusarai Constituency: BJP Aims to Retain Industrial Hub Seat

About Begusarai

Located on the northern bank of the Ganga in the Mithila region, Begusarai is Bihar’s industrial and financial hub. With a literacy rate of 79.35% and a population dominated by Hindus (89%) and Muslims (10.5%), the constituency blends urban and rural political dynamics.

Begusarai has long been a political hotspot, historically dominated by the CPI before shifting towards the BJP in the 2010s. Veteran leader Bhola Singh remains an iconic name here, having won eight times under multiple party banners.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, BJP’s Kundan Kumar narrowly defeated INC’s Amita Bhushan by 4,554 votes, reflecting a tightly fought battle.

Begusarai 2025 Full Contestants

Kundan Kumar – BJP

Age: 48 | Education: Post Graduate



Assets: ₹13.2 crore | Liabilities: ₹51 lakh | 1 criminal case

Amita Bhushan – Indian National Congress (INC)

Age: 54 | Education: Post Graduate



Assets: ₹6.4 crore | Liabilities: ₹74.2 lakh | 3 cases

Mohammad Abdul Haque – Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Age: 27 | Education: 12th Pass



Assets: ₹2.5 lakh | Liabilities: Nil

Surendra Kumar Sahani – Jan Shakti Party (JSP)

Age: 65 | Education: Post Graduate



Assets: ₹2.9 crore | Liabilities: ₹1.1 lakh

Begusarai Election Result Winner 2025

Winner: To be announced after counting

(2020 Result Comparison Below)

2020 Result:

Winner: Kundan Kumar (BJP)

Votes: 74,217

Vote Share: 39.7%

Winning Margin: 2.5%

Cheria-Bariarpur Constituency: RJD Eyes a Hat-trick Amid Tough NDA Challenge

About Cheria-Bariarpur

Located 22 km from Begusarai town, Cheria-Bariarpur lies in the flood-prone mid-Ganga plains. Despite recurrent flooding, its fertile soil makes it an agricultural hub.

A traditional swing seat, Cheria-Bariarpur has seen multiple party shifts. The RJD staged a massive comeback in 2020, defeating JD(U) by over 40,000 votes. Historically, the seat has alternated between RJD, JD(U), LJP, and Congress, reflecting the volatile nature of local politics.

Cheria-Bariarpur 2025 Contestants

Sushil Kumar – Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Abhishek Anand – Janata Dal (United)

Mritunjay Kumar – Jan Shakti Party (JSP)

Cheria-Bariarpur Election Result Winner 2025

Winner: To be announced after counting

(2020 Result Comparison Below)

2020 Result:

Winner: Raj Banshi Mahto (RJD)

Votes: 68,635

Vote Share: 45.6%

Winning Margin: 27.2%

Bakhri (SC) Constituency: CPI vs RJD in a Left Bastion

About Bakhri

Bakhri, located near the Gandak river, is a densely populated town known for its agriculture and dairy farming. Declared a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency in 2008, Bakhri remains one of the few CPI strongholds in Bihar.

The CPI has won Bakhri 11 times, including an unbroken streak between 1967 and 1995. The RJD and BJP have occasionally disrupted this dominance — RJD won in 2000 and 2015, while BJP captured the seat in 2010.

In 2020, CPI’s Suryakanth Paswan narrowly defeated BJP by just 777 votes, showing the seat’s high volatility.

Bakhri 2025 Contestants

Sanjay Kumar – Jan Shakti Party (JSP)

Vikash Kumar – Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Sanjay Kumar – Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJPRV]

Bakhri Election Result Winner 2025

Winner: To be announced after counting

(2020 Result Comparison Below)

2020 Result:

Winner: Suryakanth Paswan (CPI)

Votes: 72,177

Vote Share: 44.1%

Winning Margin: 0.4%

Begusarai District 2025 Overview

Constituency 2020 Winner Party 2020 Margin 2025 Key Contestants Begusarai Kundan Kumar BJP 4,554 votes BJP, INC, BSP, JSP Cheria-Bariarpur Raj Banshi Mahto RJD 40,897 votes RJD, JD(U), JSP Bakhri (SC) Suryakanth Paswan CPI 777 votes LJPRV, NCP, JSP, CPI*

Begusarai’s 2025 Assembly elections will test shifting political loyalties in Bihar’s industrial heartland. While the BJP hopes to consolidate its urban and upper-caste base, the RJD and CPI are banking on rural and backward-caste voters. With a mix of ideology, caste, and development narratives at play, Begusarai, Cheria-Bariarpur, and Bakhri remain constituencies to watch closely on counting day.