Home > Business > Reliance Jio Strengthens Market Leadership In Q3FY26: Robust Revenue Growth and Metro Gains Outpace Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Reliance Jio strengthened its lead in India’s telecom market in Q3FY26, posting strong revenue growth, expanding metro and circle market share, and outperforming rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 26, 2026 15:05:49 IST

Reliance Jio Strengthens Lead in India’s Telecom Market in Q3FY26

Reliance Jio reinforced its leadership position in India’s telecom sector during the third quarter of FY26, posting robust revenue growth and expanding market share amid steady industry momentum, according to an ICICI Securities report. The company’s Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), including National Long Distance (NLD), rose 3.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 11.2 per cent year-on-year, reaching ₹321 billion in Q3FY26. Its AGR market share increased to 43 per cent, up 41 basis points sequentially and 114 basis points year-on-year.

Bharti Airtel reported AGR of ₹299 billion with a 39.9 per cent market share, while Vodafone Idea posted ₹99 billion and a 13.3 per cent share. “VIL’s AGR market share declined to 13.3%, down 28bp QoQ, primarily due to declines in all metro circles,” the report said. Jio’s incremental year-on-year AGR of ₹32.4 billion exceeded Bharti’s ₹24.8 billion, underscoring stronger revenue momentum. Combined AGR of the top three private operators grew 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 8.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹720 billion, aided by subscriber growth and premiumisation. On an annualised basis, industry AGR reached nearly ₹3 trillion.

Metro Growth Drives Jio’s Revenue Momentum

Jio’s metro performance stood out in Q3FY26, with AGR rising 18 per cent sequentially. Delhi and Kolkata saw increases of 22.9 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, while Mumbai grew 6.7 per cent. The company gained AGR market share in 16 telecom circles during the quarter, with minor declines noted in Tamil Nadu (16bp QoQ), Kerala (31bp), Haryana (182bp), Madhya Pradesh (31bp), Bihar (35bp), and Odisha (26bp).

Sustained Market Leadership Across Circles

With growth across metros and circles, Jio continues to widen its lead in India’s competitive telecom market. CLSA also reported that Reliance Jio strengthened its dominance in Q3FY26, gaining 47 basis points sequentially to command a 42.5 per cent revenue market share, posting the highest growth among peers, with revenue rising 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 11 per cent year-on-year.

Outlook: Jio Remains Ahead of Competitors

The company’s consistent performance and market share gains highlight its ability to leverage subscriber growth and premiumisation strategies, keeping it ahead of rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Analysts view Jio’s metro and circle-level expansions as key drivers of its sustained leadership in India’s telecom sector.

(This Article Has Been Syndicated From ANI, Edited Just For Clarity)

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 3:05 PM IST
Tags: AGR growthBharti AirtelCLSA reportICICI SecuritiesIndia telecom marketmarket-sharemetro performancepremiumisationQ3FY26reliance jiosubscriber growthtelecom industry updatetelecom revenuetelecom sectorVodafone Idea

QUICK LINKS