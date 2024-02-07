Chief Ministers of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh Praise Center's Choice to Fence Indo-Myanmar Border

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh commended the announcement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border. They expressed confidence in the decision, stating that it would enhance surveillance and help reduce incidents of cross-border insurgency and infiltration.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the decision, emphasizing its potential to stabilize the entire North Eastern region. He extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their efforts in securing the borders.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed appreciation for the decision, referring to it as a significant step towards fortifying the borders and preventing the movement of undesirable elements. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their initiative.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the government’s commitment to constructing a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border to enhance surveillance and establish a patrol track. He highlighted the government’s dedication to strengthening national borders.

Furthermore, Shah disclosed that a 10-kilometer stretch in Moreh, Manipur, has already been fenced, and pilot projects for fencing through a Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS) are underway in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additional fence works covering approximately 20 kilometers in Manipur have been approved and will commence soon.

The decision to terminate the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar is being considered to address concerns regarding illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and insurgent activities. This move aims to ensure stricter border control and prevent the misuse of the FMR by insurgent groups.

The termination of the FMR policy has been urged by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who highlighted instances of its exploitation by insurgents. Mizoram has also witnessed an influx of refugees following the military coup in Myanmar, further emphasizing the need for border security measures.

In summary, the governments are taking significant steps to enhance border security along the Indo-Myanmar border, aiming to curb illegal activities and ensure national security.