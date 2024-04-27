Kalki 2898 AD New Teaser Comming Soon, WATCH The Hint

Excitement mounts as a fresh revelation surfaces in the world of Kalki 2898 AD! The creators have unleashed a tantalizing video, hinting at a groundbreaking announcement set for Saturday (April 27) at 5 PM. Shared via the official Instagram page, the clip unveils Amitabh Bachchan’s character adorned with long locks, a rugged beard, and clad in battle-worn attire, his visage concealed by bandages.

With gravitas, he extends his hand towards a shivalinga, uttering, “Ab mera samay aa gya hai. Mere antim yudh ka samay aa gya hai. [Now is my time. The time for my final battle has come.]” A compelling text flashes across the screen: “Stay tuned tomorrow at 5 PM.” The caption accompanying the video tantalizes, proclaiming, “The time has come! Announcement at 5 PM tomorrow. Stay tuned.”

Before this intriguing teaser, the creators dropped an arresting poster, unraveling the enigma surrounding Amitabh Bachchan’s character. Portraying Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya from the Mahabharata, the poster depicts Big B wielding a formidable staff. Atop the image, the text reverberates, “Dwaparyug se dashavatar ki pratiksha kar raha hu. Dronacharya ka putr, Ashwatthama [Awaiting the arrival of Dashavatar from Dwaparyug. Son of Dronacharya, Ashwatthama.]”

Amitabh Bachchan himself took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer insights into his experience working on Kalki 2898 AD. In a reflective note, the iconic star penned, “T 4988 – It’s been an experience for me like no other .. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence ..”

Joining Amitabh Bachchan in this cinematic odyssey are luminaries such as Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Helmed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Aswini Dutt, Kalki 2898 AD promises a riveting fusion of mythology and futuristic sci-fi, set to enthrall audiences in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi alike.