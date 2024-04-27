CRPF Senior Officer, Arjuna Awardee Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has ordered the removal of one of its senior officers following findings of sexual harassment. The decision came after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recommended action, subsequently approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Khajan Singh, holding the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and serving as the chief sports officer of the CRPF, stands accused of sexually harassing female personnel within the paramilitary force.

Allegations of sexual misconduct were raised by a group of female CRPF personnel, leading to an internal investigation that confirmed Singh’s culpability, as per sources. Following this determination, the CRPF submitted a report to the UPSC, prompting the MHA to initiate dismissal proceedings against him.

A senior officer informed ANI, “The CRPF conducted an inquiry into the officer’s conduct, followed legal procedures, and submitted a report to the UPSC. The UPSC, subsequently, advised dismissal from service, a decision endorsed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The CRPF has issued a dismissal notice accordingly.”

Before assuming his position as CRPF’s chief sports officer, Khajan Singh had represented India in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, clinching a silver medal in the 200-metre butterfly event—a significant achievement as it marked India’s first swimming medal at the event since 1951. Currently stationed in Mumbai, Singh has been given a 15-day period to respond to the dismissal notice. He faces two charges, with proceedings for dismissal initiated in one case while the investigation continues for the other.

Initially refuting the allegations as ‘absolutely false’, Singh claimed they were a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

The CRPF, with approximately 3.25 lakh personnel, integrated women into combat roles in 1986 and currently hosts six all-women battalions comprising 8,000 personnel. Women also serve in sports and various administrative capacities within the force.