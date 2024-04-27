'The Young and the Restless' Star Marla Adams Dies At 85

Actress Marla Adams, best known for her work on ‘The Young and the Restless’, died in Los Angeles on Thursday (April 25) at 85. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be revealed. The star is survived by her children and grandchildren. She also has a great-grandson.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Marla Adams Passes Away at 85

Marla Adams, who was an integral part of the TV industry, passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 85. This left her fans heartbroken. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Dina Abbott Mergeron on ‘The Young and the Restless’. Josh Griffith, the show’s executive producer and head writer, condoned her demise and said she had left an ‘unforgettable mark’ on the soap opera..

“On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to Marla’s family. We’re so grateful and in awe of Marla’s incredible performance as Dina Mergeron as both Marla and Dina made an unforgettable mark on Y&R,” read the statement

She also appeared on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’, a sister show to ‘The Young and the Restless’.

All About Marla Adams’ Illustrious Career

Marla Adams, who was born in 1938, began her career as a student at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Her early roles included a 1958 Broadway production of ‘The Visit’ and the feature film ‘Splendor in the Grass’. She also garnered attention with her portrayal of Belle Clemens on ‘The Secret Storm’. Her body of work includes film and television productions such as ‘Golden Girls’, ‘Heart to Heart’, ‘Generations’, and ‘Capitol’. Additionally, she participated in several pageants, which added to her popularity.

Marla Adams’ death is a big loss for the industry.