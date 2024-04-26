Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan’s New Film to Explore India’s ‘Oldest Superstition’

Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in the commercially unsuccessful ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, is set to reunite with Priyadarshan for a horror comedy about an interesting subject. In a recent interview, the noted filmmaker spilled the beans about their new film and said that it will be quite different from their 2007 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which attained cult status. He added that he shares a wonderful professional rapport with the ‘Khiladi’.

Priyadarshan Opens Up on New Film With Akshay Kumar

Celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar have previously collaborated on films such as ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhagam Bhaag’, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. Now, the two are set to join hands once again.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Priyadarshan said his next film with Akshay will explore the world of dark magic and feature a mix of horror and comedy. He further added that the new flick would be different from Bhool Bhulaiyaa as the latter was a psychological thriller.

“That was a psychological thriller, but this one will be fantasy, in the backdrop of black magic, the oldest superstition of India,” he was quoted as saying

He went on to praise Akshay’s ability to handle emotional sequences with ease.

A Challenging Time for Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, is going through a challenging phase on the work front. None of the actor’s recent releases, barring ‘OMG 2’, have worked at the box office. He was last seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ . The action-comedy hit screens on Eid amid decent fanfare but flopped at the box office. It featured Tiger Shroff as the parallel lead and marked his first collaboration with the mass hero, The cast included Sonakshi Sinha, Ronit Roy and Prithviraj,

Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in ‘Singham Again’, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty. ‘Akki’ also has ‘Sarfira’, a remake of Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’, in his kitty. He will also be making his Telugu debut with ‘Kannapaa’, starring Vishnu Manchu. The buzz is that he’ll play Lord Shiva in the biggie but this is yet to be confirmed.