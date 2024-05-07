Delhi Gears Up for Elections: Over 82.13 lakh male voters, 69.88 lakh female voters and 1228 transgender voters

As the election fervor builds up in Delhi, Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy has outlined a detailed plan to ensure smooth and efficient voting across the city. With 13,637 polling stations set up at 2,627 locations, the electoral infrastructure is geared to handle the voting process effectively.

Speaking about the preparations, Krishnamurthy highlighted the creation of four auxiliary polling stations in areas with high voter strength, where the number exceeds 1,800. This strategic decision aims to streamline the voting experience for citizens and accommodate the growing participation in the democratic process.

A significant aspect of the election arrangements is the deployment of over 1 lakh personnel for election duty. These personnel, assigned various functional responsibilities, play a crucial role in maintaining order and facilitating a fair voting process.

One of the notable features of this year’s elections is the incorporation of modern technology. Webcasting or live streaming of polling activities will be implemented in 6,833 polling stations, enhancing transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

In terms of security measures, a robust force deployment strategy has been devised. This includes the deployment of 46 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 33,000 personnel from the Delhi Police. These measures are aimed at ensuring a secure environment for voters and election officials alike.

Krishnamurthy also provided insights into voter demographics and the increasing participation in the electoral process. With a total of 1.52 crore voters in Delhi, comprising 82.13 lakh male voters, 69.88 lakh female voters, and 1,228 transgender voters, the electoral landscape reflects a diverse and engaged electorate.

#WATCH | Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy says, “We have 13,637 polling stations spread across Delhi at 2627 locations. We have decided to create four auxiliary polling stations where the voter strength is more than 1800… We have deployed more than 1 lakh personnel… pic.twitter.com/QdwmO4XPSB — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

The Chief Electoral Officer noted a significant increase in the number of electors compared to previous elections, with 8.85 lakh new electors added to the voter list. The gender ratio has also witnessed a notable improvement, rising from 818 in 2019 to 851 in 2024, indicating a positive trend towards gender inclusivity in electoral participation.

Addressing concerns about the prevailing heatwave conditions, Krishnamurthy assured that measures are in place to mitigate discomfort for voters. Collaborative efforts with municipal bodies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), along with other stakeholders such as the Delhi Jal Board and the health department, have been initiated. These efforts include setting up coolers and mist fans in waiting areas, ensuring the availability of cold drinking water at polling stations, and stationing Delhi Jal Board tankers at MCD zonal offices.

With the election date set for 25 May, rigorous training programs for polling personnel are underway to enhance efficiency and professionalism. Additional amenities such as shade in waiting areas, pickup and drop facilities for senior citizens, and improved facilities at polling stations underscore the commitment to a voter-friendly environment.

As Delhi braces for the upcoming elections, these comprehensive preparations reflect a concerted effort to uphold the democratic process and provide voters with a seamless and secure voting experience.