Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Assam Witnessed Highest Voter Turnout, Know Which State Had The Lowest

Polling for Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Tuesday, with an approximate 61.20 percent voter turnout, as per data from the Election Commission.

According to the data, Assam saw the highest turnout at 75.01 percent, while Maharashtra had the lowest at 54.09 percent.

Assam: 75.30%

Bihar: 56.55%

Chhattisgarh: 66.99%

Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu: 65.23%

Goa: 74.30%

Gujarat: 56.77%

Karnataka: 68.10%

Madhya Pradesh : 63.13%

Maharashtra: 54.98%

Uttar Pradesh: 57.34%

West Bengal : 73.93%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah exercised their franchise in Ahmedabad as voting commenced for 93 constituencies in Phase 3. While polling was peaceful in 10 states, violence was reported in West Bengal.

Clashes erupted in West Bengal’s Jangipur after a heated altercation between BJP candidate Dhananjay Ghosh and a local Trinamool Congress worker at a polling booth. The TMC alleged that the BJP candidate attempted to sway voters. In Maldaha Uttar constituency, unidentified individuals hurled a crude bomb at a polling station in Ratua. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Modi cast his vote, while Shah, contesting from Gandhinagar, sought re-election for a second consecutive term.

According to Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil, pens bearing the BJP’s election symbol Lotus were allegedly being used at a polling booth in Gandhinagar. Addressing the media, Gohil claimed that the BJP is resorting to unfair tactics out of fear of losing the elections.

Prominent candidates in Phase 3 include BJP’s Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha, Purushottam Rupala from Rajkot, Jagadish Shettar from Belgaum, Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri, and BY Raghavendra from Shivamogga.

Phase 3 witnessed voting across 93 seats in Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Goa (2), Gujarat (26), Karnataka (14), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Uttar Pradesh (10), West Bengal (4), and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2). In Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar from Baramati, and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar exercised their voting rights.

2019 Phase 3 Data:

In Phase 3 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 72 out of 94 seats, followed by the Congress and Shiv Sena with 4 seats each, Janata Dal (United) and Nationalist Congress party with 3 seats each, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress with 2 seats each, and Lok Janshakti Party with 1 seat. The remaining two seats were won by Independents.