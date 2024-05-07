Narayan Rane On The Election Dynamics In Konkan | NewsX Exclusive

The third phase of the world’s largest democratic exercise has commenced, with stakes as high as ever. To grasp the complex political landscape, it’s crucial to delve into the intricate electoral dynamics shaping the region. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, we uncover the pulse of the electorate and unveil the situation on the ground.

Joining us on the interview is Union Minister Narayan Rane a candidate from the BJP. He is contesting the seat from Ratnagiri Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Constituency, in Maharashtra. He is an Indian politician and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He currently serves as Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in the Second Modi ministry. He has previously held Cabinet Ministry positions for Industry, Port, Employment and Self-employment, and Revenue in the Government of Maharashtra.

#WhosWinning2024 | ‘My victory is 101% assured. I have worked a lot in 34 years of public service.’ Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane speaks on his candidature from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency in Maharashtra.@MeNarayanRane Catch the exclusive interaction on NewsX!… pic.twitter.com/SoSlIQ3CXo — NewsX World (@NewsX) May 7, 2024

Beginning the interview, we inquired about his confidence in winning the election from his constituency. In response, he expressed, “I am extremely confident, and I am 101% certain of winning. I am not just winning the elections as over the last 34 years in Konkan as a legislator, I have focused on infrastructural development, including the creation of 4-lane highways and airports. Additionally, in the education sector, I have established medical and engineering colleges.”

During the interview, there was a discussion about the people of Konkan being unfamiliar with the Lotus symbol of the BJP. He elaborated on this and said, “It is a wrong misconception and the people of Konkan are aware of the lotus symbol.” He further emphasized, “In the Panchayat Samiti, Zilla Parishad, and even among some MLAs, there are members belonging to the BJP. Therefore, there is ample evidence of the Lotus symbol being present here.”

Toward the end of the interview, he elaborated on the relationship he has with the people of Konkan and said, “The people who call me ‘wagh’ have a sense of belonging, it’s a relationship built over the years. I was born in Konkan and I belong here and that’s why the people here love me, support me, and bless me, which is why I have been successful all these years.”

Union Minister Narayan Rane’s interview sheds light on his unwavering confidence, developmental contributions, and the strong connection he shares with the people of Konkan. His insights reflect the intricate dynamics of the ongoing electoral process in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Constituency, underscoring the significance of grassroots support and regional identity in political success.

