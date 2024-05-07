Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'In Karnataka, where OBC had 27% Reservation'…Narendra Modi Speaks At A Rally In Maharashtra's Beed

The Prime Minister’s remarks underscored his stance on what he perceives as political manipulation and exploitation of reservation policies for partisan gains. His assertions reflect a broader narrative regarding the BJP’s stance on nationalism, reservation, and the political landscape in both Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a pointed address during a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Beed, highlighting what he perceives as divisive tactics employed by political opponents. Modi asserted that nationalist factions have aligned with the BJP, while accusing Congress of harboring “fake” nationalist parties. He specifically mentioned the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shivsena, insinuating their supposed allegiance to Congress as disingenuous.

The Prime Minister’s remarks underscored his stance on what he perceives as political manipulation and exploitation of reservation policies for partisan gains. His assertions reflect a broader narrative regarding the BJP’s stance on nationalism, reservation, and the political landscape in both Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Modi’s speech in Beed serves as a strategic move to galvanize support for the BJP and discredit its political rivals ahead of elections. By highlighting instances of what he deems as political malpractice, Modi aims to rally public sentiment in favor of the BJP’s agenda while questioning the credibility of its opponents.

 “In Karnataka, where OBC had 27% reservation, the Congress govt brought a ‘fatwah’, an order and declares all the Muslims in Karnataka as OBC. What BR Ambedkar, the Constitution, the parliament have given 27% reservations to OBC, by putting Muslims in the category of OBC, overnight, they (Congress) looted what was there for the OBC…”

Modi further criticized the INDI alliance, referencing a leader’s alleged involvement in the “fodder scam” and accusing them of conspiring to provide undue benefits to Muslims. He cited an instance in Karnataka where the Congress government purportedly extended OBC reservations to the Muslim community, thereby, according to Modi, depriving OBCs of their rightful entitlements.

“Today, a leader of INDI alliance has himself accepted their conspiracy. That leader has been convicted by the Court in ‘fodder scam’. The leader of the INDI alliance has accepted that ‘ye log Musalmaanon ko pura ka pura aarakshan dena chahte hain’…”

“None of the nationalist forces are with Congress. The original Nationalist Congress Party is with the BJP and the original ‘nationalist’ Shivsena of Balasaheb Thackeray is with the BJP. Who all are with Congress? Fake Shivsena, fake Nationalist Congress party. And what they are doing, making fake promises and fake videos. Congress has this habit, ‘na kaam karo, na kaam karne do’…”

Modi’s speech in Beed serves as a strategic move to galvanize support for the BJP and discredit its political rivals ahead of elections. By highlighting instances of what he deems as political malpractice, Modi aims to rally public sentiment in favor of the BJP’s agenda while questioning the credibility of its opponents.