Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'In Karnataka, where OBC had 27% Reservation'…Narendra Modi Speaks At A Rally In Maharashtra's Beed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a pointed address during a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Beed, highlighting what he perceives as divisive tactics employed by political opponents. Modi asserted that nationalist factions have aligned with the BJP, while accusing Congress of harboring “fake” nationalist parties. He specifically mentioned the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shivsena, insinuating their supposed allegiance to Congress as disingenuous.
The Prime Minister’s remarks underscored his stance on what he perceives as political manipulation and exploitation of reservation policies for partisan gains. His assertions reflect a broader narrative regarding the BJP’s stance on nationalism, reservation, and the political landscape in both Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Modi’s speech in Beed serves as a strategic move to galvanize support for the BJP and discredit its political rivals ahead of elections. By highlighting instances of what he deems as political malpractice, Modi aims to rally public sentiment in favor of the BJP’s agenda while questioning the credibility of its opponents.
#WATCH | In his address to a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Beed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “In Karnataka, where OBC had 27% reservation, the Congress govt brought a ‘fatwah’, an order and declares all the Muslims in Karnataka as OBC. What BR Ambedkar, the… pic.twitter.com/GCnZDRQxIK
— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024
Modi further criticized the INDI alliance, referencing a leader’s alleged involvement in the “fodder scam” and accusing them of conspiring to provide undue benefits to Muslims. He cited an instance in Karnataka where the Congress government purportedly extended OBC reservations to the Muslim community, thereby, according to Modi, depriving OBCs of their rightful entitlements.
“Today, a leader of INDI alliance has himself accepted their conspiracy. That leader has been convicted by the Court in ‘fodder scam’. The leader of the INDI alliance has accepted that ‘ye log Musalmaanon ko pura ka pura aarakshan dena chahte hain’…”
#WATCH | In his address to a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Beed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “Today, a leader of INDI alliance has himself accepted their conspiracy. That leader has been convicted by the Court in ‘fodder scam’. The leader of the INDI alliance has… pic.twitter.com/4L8wkep2O9
— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024
#WATCH | In his address to a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Beed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “None of the nationalist forces are with Congress. The original Nationalist Congress Party is with the BJP and the original ‘nationalist’ Shivsena of Balasaheb Thackeray is with… pic.twitter.com/GB2KEUwTFX
— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024
Modi’s speech in Beed serves as a strategic move to galvanize support for the BJP and discredit its political rivals ahead of elections. By highlighting instances of what he deems as political malpractice, Modi aims to rally public sentiment in favor of the BJP’s agenda while questioning the credibility of its opponents.