Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'In Karnataka, where OBC had 27% Reservation'…Narendra Modi Speaks At A Rally In Maharashtra's Beed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a pointed address during a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Beed, highlighting what he perceives as divisive tactics employed by political opponents. Modi asserted that nationalist factions have aligned with the BJP, while accusing Congress of harboring “fake” nationalist parties. He specifically mentioned the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shivsena, insinuating their supposed allegiance to Congress as disingenuous.

The Prime Minister’s remarks underscored his stance on what he perceives as political manipulation and exploitation of reservation policies for partisan gains. His assertions reflect a broader narrative regarding the BJP’s stance on nationalism, reservation, and the political landscape in both Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Modi’s speech in Beed serves as a strategic move to galvanize support for the BJP and discredit its political rivals ahead of elections. By highlighting instances of what he deems as political malpractice, Modi aims to rally public sentiment in favor of the BJP’s agenda while questioning the credibility of its opponents.