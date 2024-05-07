Mansukh L. Mandaviya On The Benefits Of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna | NewsX Exclusive

The nation today is witnessing its third phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 where the polling is for 93 seats across 11 states and Union Territories today (May 7). However, amid this several big faces came forth to cast their vote from their respective constituencies including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, B. S. Yediyurappa, etc.

However, speaking exclusively with NewsX, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India- Mansukh L. Mandaviya shares his views on the polling happening in the third phase.

He said, “In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district’s Palitana tehsil, I exercised my voting rights in Hanol, my ancestral village. I observed a palpable enthusiasm among the electorate during this election. People were seen queuing up to cast their votes, indicating a significant turnout. Such is the prevailing atmosphere in Gujarat. Furthermore, it was evident to me that the public holds a greater level of confidence in the BJP candidates. There seems to be a prevailing faith among the populace towards Prime Minister Modi. Consequently, it is predicted that this time, under Modi’s leadership, the BJP will secure 370+ seats nationwide, ensuring the formation of the BJP government once again.”

“The Update On Health of Porbandar”

He said that, When elections are being contested in Porbandar, it makes me feel very good. This is because it is the birthplace of Gandhi ji, and as such, it is popular all over the world. And just as the vision for creating a new India is being pursued by Modi ji, similarly, a new Porbandar will also be created by me.

“How is Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Beneficial?”

It is natural that the lives of our fisher brothers and sisters, who reside on the 7000km coastal line that the country has been endowed with, are made easier. They are provided with good health facilities, they are provided with boats for their livelihood, through which they fish and increase their income, and they are able to lead their lives well. Much effort has been made by the government of India, and the Prime Minister Matsya Sampada scheme has also been implemented. Apart from this, they will also be provided with insurance for the simplicity of their lives, so that their income remains secure.

Will Drone Didi Be Uplifted?

It’s natural; first, we need to make 15,000 drones, sisters of the villages, village children, and village women can earn their income. They can purchase a drone and, by spraying nano urea and nano DFE pesticide from the drone, they can earn their income. That’s why we have already made 1,000 drone sisters. We will provide training to women in every village, make them pilots, and they will fly the drones. With this dream, we are working so that women living in villages can also be empowered.

Riots Between Hindu & Muslim Will Surge In BJP Reign?

It reflects Congress’s policy, and they engage in the politics of trust-building. When elections approach, they resort to making false promises, building trust, and forming a government based on obtaining votes. However, the fact that this hasn’t been possible in the past decade is becoming evident, leading to irritation.

He further added, “I appeal to the people of the state and the nation that in the grand festival of democracy, the general elections of the Lok Sabha, please vote. Vote for development, vote for the sake of a new India. Vote for the BJP.”

On asking on the solo BJP seat winner in Gujarat he said, “The situation in Gujarat is one-sided because Modi ji served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years, and since 2014, he has been the Prime Minister of the country. Therefore, the development that has taken place in Gujarat under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, and the people of Gujarat are well aware of this development. That’s why Congress did not open its account in the last 2 Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, and they won’t open it this time either.”

Watch Video: