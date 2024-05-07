'Congress Wants To Snatch Away SC/ST/OBC Reservations, Give It Entirely To Muslims', Says BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi

In a recent press conference, BJP spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized the validity of suspicions raised by the BJP and Prime Minister Modi regarding Congress’s stance on Muslim reservations. Trivedi’s remarks come in the wake of statements made by RJD leader Lalu Yadav, suggesting a confirmation of the BJP’s concerns.

He said, that a complete Muslim reservation that started off from some states of South like Karnataka and Telangana, which are ruled by Congress and it’s allies, now appears to be extending to the Gangetic plains of the North.

Dr. Sudhanshu highlighted RJD Leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s answer on Muslim Reservations, where he not only said ‘yes’ to Muslim Reservation but further adding he affirmed, that muslims should get the entire reservation. Implying to Lalu Yadav’s statement, Sudhanshu Tripathi then says, that if Muslims are getting all the reservations then, Congress is consipiring to eat the rights of SC/ST/OBC.

He then further implies that in RJD’S ‘MY’ combination, M for Muslim has become primary and Y for Yadavs are now secondary.

His third implication was Congress arrival would mean Indian constitution in danger, As previously also, the party tampered 1/6th of the Indian Constitution. The BJP spokesperson also asked to refer to 28th August 1947 constitution assembly debate. where it was clearly concluded that the reservations would be provided to backward classes and not on the basis of religion.

He also gave example of Samajwadi party (a member of I.N.D.I.A alliance), that during their tenure the party pulled down SC reservations and they also demoted people who were applicable for SC reservations. Further adding he said, “BJP then restored the SC reservations, once it came to power”.

He alleged that the Congress has took SC/ST/OBC reservations from Jamia Milia University and Aligarh university and gave the reservations entirely to the Muslims.

Hence, he asks everyone to connect dots after Lalu Yadav’s statement.