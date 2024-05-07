Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena Casts Vote In Gandhi Nagar; Encourages Voter Participation | NewsX Exclusive

As India continues its democratic exercise with the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, individuals from all walks of life are actively participating in shaping the nation’s future. Among those exercising their franchise is the esteemed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, who cast his vote in the Gandhi Nagar constituency during the third phase of polling On Tuesday. In an exclusive interview with NewsX Editor, Uday Pratap Singh, Saxena shared his insights into the pivotal role of voter turnout in the electoral process and underscored the significance of citizens fulfilling their civic duty. His words echo the essence of democracy, emphasizing the responsibility of every individual in contributing to the nation’s governance through the power of their vote.

“Election days is a day of duty”

In the exclusive interview with NewsX Editor, Uday Pratap Singh, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi pressed that the day marks a grand occasion in the various parts of the country. “When we come to cast our vote, we exercise our right to choose the right government, which is why this is a very important day,” Saxena pressed on the significance of the elections. He urged the citizens of the country to not treat election days as holidays but go out to vote in large numbers instead.

#WhosWinning2024 | ‘It is an important day because we choose a government. Few people consider voting day as a holiday which they shouldn’t consider as one.’ VK Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi speaks to Uday Pratap Singh on #NewsX@LtGovDelhi @UdayPratapSingh Watch the… pic.twitter.com/GStLaruzBR — NewsX World (@NewsX) May 7, 2024

“I think the day of elections is a day of duty” He asserted that when people think of voting as their duty only then they will understand how the Government that they have chosen will the run the country. Furthermore, he added that, it is an important day for people to realise how effectively they’ve fulfilled their duty.

“I have come from Delhi to exercise my right to vote and I hope that people from all corners of the country will also go and cast their votes,” said the Lieutenant.

“Election of wrong people is dangerous”

Moving ahead with the candid conversation, NewsX editor Uday, asked the lieutenant governor of Delhi if he expected the trend of the voting percentage, which had dipped in the previous two phases, to reverse to which the Governor expressed that it needed to be reversed. “As I said, people often think of the polling day as a holiday, which they shouldn’t. It is a very important day and should be considered a day of duty,” he reasserted that people need to cast votes in large numbers because when the citizens don’t won’t it leads to the election of the wrong people.

“When the wrong people are elected, it becomes harmful for the country” He emphasised that it is imperative for people to exercise their right to vote and build for the country, a strong government.

“I just want a strong government”

In an attempt to refrain from asking VK saxena’s choice of candidate, whom he voted for, editor Uday Pratap Singh, asked the governor what his thoughts were on the elections as a voter to which the former responded by saying that he wished for a strong government to come to power in the country,”I just want a strong government to come to power in our country and that is what I kept in mind when I was casting my vote.”

Uday, further took the opportunity to ask the governor for his views on the politics that has been taking place in Delhi. “See, Politics has its own place and is a separate field. I’m not a person who is affiliated with politics,” Vinai Kumar Saxena reiterated that he has a constition duty which he continues to fulfill.

As the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 unfold across the nation, Saxena’s call to action resonates deeply, urging citizens to view voting not merely as a right but as a solemn responsibility. His emphasis on the need for a robust government reflects the aspirations of millions who seek stability and progress for the country. As the electoral process continues, Saxena’s message serves as a reminder that the strength of a democracy lies in the active participation of its people, ensuring that their voices are heard and their choices shape the future of the nation.

Also read: Sonia Gandhi Slams PM Modi, Says, ‘Hatred Is Being Promoted For Political Gains’