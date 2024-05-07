Madhya Pradesh Records Impressive 62.28% Voter Turnout in Lok Sabha Elections, Chikkodi Leads, Gulbarga Lags Behind

Madhya Pradesh, On Tuesday, noted a significant voter turnout of 62.28 per cent was recorded by 5 pm in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections across nine constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, as reported by the Election Commission. The Election Commission data revealed that voters actively engaged in the electoral process across constituencies including Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, and Betul during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The voting commenced at 7 am and continued until 6 pm in the third phase of elections. Rajgarh emerged as the frontrunner in the voter participation with the highest turnout, marking 72.08 per cent by 5 pm, followed closely by Vidisha at 69.20 per cent and Guna at 68.93 per cent, Betul at 67.97 per cent, Sagar at 61.70 per cent, Bhopal at 58.42 per cent, Gwalior at 57.86 per cent, Morena at 55.25 per cent, and Bhind at 50.96 per cent.

This surge in voter participation reflects a positive trend compared to the previous phases. During the second phase on April 26, the state witnessed 46.50 per cent voter turnout until 3 pm, with a final count of 58.59 per cent. Similarly, in the first phase on April 19, the initial turnout reached 53.40 per cent by 3 pm, culminating in a final count of 67.75 per cent.

Addressing the media earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan affirmed that polling for the third phase proceeded smoothly after the mock poll, with no major disruptions reported. Despite some technical issues encountered during the mock poll, including problems with Balloting Units (BU), Control Units (CU), and VVPATs, swift replacements ensured the integrity of the voting process.

At 5 pm, the data revealed Gulbarga and Raichur with the lowest turnouts at 57.2 per cent and 59.48 per cent, respectively, while Chikkodi led with 72.75 per cent, followed by Shimoga, Haveri, and Davangere.

Analogous to the voting pattern observed in Phase 2, a midday lull was evident due to the heat, with numbers picking up later in the afternoon. This trend indicates a likelihood of surpassing the 2019 voter turnout of 68.65 per cent.

Additionally, the bypoll for the Shorapur Assembly segment recorded a 66.72 per cent turnout by 5 pm. This bypoll has garnered attention as the BJP aims to gain ground from the Congress, which is banking on its ‘five guarantees’ to maintain its stronghold.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled in four phases, with the final phase set for May 13. Notably, the bypoll for the Shorapur Assembly segment witnessed a turnout of 66.72% by 5 pm, reflecting the political dynamics at play in the region. Vote counting is slated for June 4. With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh holds significant weight in the national political landscape, with 10 seats reserved for SC and ST candidates and 19 unreserved seats.

