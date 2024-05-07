B.Y. Vijayendra : Insights Into Karnataka's Election Pulse | NewsX Exclusive

The third phase of the election has begun and the people are coming out to vote in order to choose their preferred representative and decide the fate of the nation. With an interview exclusively with NewsX, we have the opportunity to bring you the actual ground report that would help us understand the pulse of the electorate and the perspective of the candidates as the polling takes pace. Joining us for the interview is B.Y Vijayendra who shares his valuable insights and expectations ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

#WhosWinning2024 | ‘Everyone is clear, Raghavendra will win comfortably. No independent candidates will have an effect.’ BJP Karnataka chief BY Vijayendra speaks about BJP’s election effort in Karnataka in an exclusive conversation with NewsX.@BYVijayendra Catch the exclusive… pic.twitter.com/gdpAvBeHdb — NewsX World (@NewsX) May 7, 2024

Expectations ahead of polls

At the outset of the interview, B.Y Vijayendra expressed his expectations ahead of the polls and said, “The expectations are very high from the people of Karnataka and I am confident that people of Karnataka will bless Bhartiya Janta Party and JDS and will support Narendra Modi Ji for a third term as Prime Minister of the country.”

Plans for the Shivamogga Constituency

Moving further with the interview, when asked about his brother B.Y. Raghavendra’s plans for the Shivamogga constituency if elected as the Member of Parliament from this seat, he responded stating, “In terms of development Raghavendra has done a lot and the amount of development that has taken place in the last 10-15 years under his dynamic leadership is unparalleled by any other MP in Karnataka.” He added further, “Voters across the Shivamogga constituency and voters across different communities are supporting Raghvendra Ji.”

PM Modi’s Dynamic Leadership

Continuing the interview he further emphasized his thoughts on PM Modi’s role in the past decade and iterated that the nation requires such a dynamic leadership and a visionary leader. He also added that despite the drawbacks faced by the entire globe during the COVID times India is still a bright spot and has recorded a GDP growth rate of 7.5% and under the leadership of PM there is decreased corruption in the country and the administration has also become transparent.

Who is B.Y Vijayendra ?

B.Y Vijayendra is an Indian politician presently holding the position of State President for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka since November 10, 2023. He is the son of the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, B. S. Yediyurappa.

Prior to this role, he held positions as the General Secretary and Vice President of the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. With a legal background, he pursued a career as an advocate before entering politics.

As the elections progress, the competition intensifies, and through this exclusive interview, we gained deeper insights into the electorate’s sentiments. B.Y. Vijayendra exuded confidence in his brother and the people of Karnataka, expressing optimism about the outcome being in their favor. He also highlighted the pivotal role of the Prime Minister in the last decade and the significant growth India has achieved under his leadership. With the third phase underway, a substantial turnout of voters is observed, shaping the destiny of the nation.

