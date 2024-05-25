Food Poisoning Incident in Greater Noida Society Leads to Closure of Momo Stall

An alarming incident of food poisoning in Greater Noida West’s Tech Zone-4 has led to the temporary closure of a local momo stall. On Friday, twenty individuals fell ill after consuming momos from the Saviour GreenArch Society’s popular food spot, ‘Madam Momo’.

The incident surfaced when two children in the society became unwell after eating the momos. Mrs. Archana Dheeran, the Assistant Commissioner of Food, swiftly responded to the reports and conducted an inspection of the establishment.

“During the inspection, the cleanliness and other standard compliances were found to be unsatisfactory, for which the operator was issued a notice,” said Mrs. Dheeran. The stall, known as ‘Madam Momo’, was ordered to cease operations immediately and remain closed until further notice, pending compliance with health and safety regulations.

Health officials collected samples of paneer momos and chicken momos from the stall for quality assessment. These samples have been sent to the state laboratory for thorough analysis. “Once the test results are available, appropriate measures will be implemented,” added Mrs. Dheeran.

Residents of Saviour GreenArch Society expressed their concerns and urged the authorities to ensure stricter food safety measures. The incident has sparked a discussion on the importance of hygiene and regulatory oversight for food vendors in residential areas.

The incident has led the food safety department to intensify its inspection and monitoring activities across the region to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

